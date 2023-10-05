Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Ib qho yooj yim saj: Ammonium Chloride Elicits teb lus los ntawm tus nplaig

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 5, 2023
Ib qho yooj yim saj: Ammonium Chloride Elicits teb lus los ntawm tus nplaig

Researchers at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have made a significant discovery in the field of taste perception. Led by neuroscientist Emily Liman, the team has found evidence of a sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, they found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a compound found in salt licorice, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste.

For decades, scientists have recognized that the tongue has a strong response to ammonium chloride, but the specific tongue receptors that detect it were unknown. Liman and her team have previously identified the protein responsible for detecting sour taste, called OTOP1. They discovered that this protein forms a channel for hydrogen ions, which are the key component of acids that the tongue senses as sour. The team wondered if ammonium chloride could somehow trigger this protein.

Through experiments using lab-grown human cells, the researchers introduced the Otop1 gene to produce the OTOP1 receptor protein. They then exposed the cells to acid or ammonium chloride and measured the responses. They found that ammonium chloride is a strong activator of the OTOP1 channel, even better than acids themselves. The compound releases small amounts of ammonia, which raises the pH inside the cell and results in a proton influx through the OTOP1 channel.

This discovery adds ammonium chloride to the list of basic tastes, which currently includes sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Understanding the mechanisms behind taste perception is important for food science and could have implications for developing new flavors and improving taste experiences.

Source: Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41637-4)

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb 3D Print Rover Log rau NASA Lub Hom Phiaj

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ib qho tsis tshua muaj Triceratops pob txha taub hau Unearthed hauv Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Lub Vega Rocket los tua 12 satellites rau hauv Orbit hmo no

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb 3D Print Rover Log rau NASA Lub Hom Phiaj

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ib qho tsis tshua muaj Triceratops pob txha taub hau Unearthed hauv Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Lub Vega Rocket los tua 12 satellites rau hauv Orbit hmo no

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Kev Saib Xyuas Dej Hiav Txwv Currents los ntawm Chaw

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments