Astronomers tshawb pom ntiaj chaw Orbiting Rare Star System

Ib pab neeg ntawm astronomers siv lub Chaw Saib Xyuas Loj Heev hauv Chile tau ua qhov kev tshawb pom zoo hauv qhov chaw tob. Lawv tau ntes cov duab ntawm lub hnub qub hu ua HIP 81208, uas muaj lub hnub qub loj hauv nruab nrab orbited los ntawm ib tug dwarf xim av, me me "lub hnub qub poob." Ntxiv rau qhov no, cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas lub ntiaj teb orbiting lub hnub qub me me uas nyob deb deb ntawm lub hnub qub nruab nrab. Lub ntiaj teb, hu ua "HIP 81208 Cb," yog kwv yees li 15 npaug ntawm qhov loj ntawm Jupiter.

Raws li European Southern Observatory, uas yog lub koom haum kev tshawb fawb sib koom ua ke ntawm cov tebchaws nyob sab Europe, qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm HIP 81208 Cb ua rau lub hnub qub ua rau lub hnub qub hierarchical quadruple system, nrog ob lub hnub qub thiab ob lub hnub qub me me orbiting txhua. Lub ntiaj teb tshiab pom nyob rau ntawm ciam teb ntawm cov ntiaj chaw thiab cov dwarfs xim av, uas tsis loj heev thiab kub txaus rau undergo nuclear fusion.

Feem ntau, astronomers cia siab rau cov txheej txheem xws li txoj kev hla mus los tshawb pom thiab kawm exoplanets. Txawm li cas los xij, Lub Koob Yees Duab Loj Loj, nrog nws cov iav loj, muaj peev xwm ntes cov duab ncaj qha ntawm lub ntiaj teb nyob deb. James Webb Space Telescope, tib neeg lub chaw saib xyuas qhov chaw muaj zog tshaj plaws, tseem ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev kawm exoplanet huab cua thiab muab kev nkag siab rau hauv lub ntiaj teb nyob deb no.

Thaum me ntsis paub txog HIP 81208 Cb nyob rau lub sijhawm no, qhov kev tshawb pom ntxiv rau peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm exoplanets thiab lawv cov yam ntxwv sib txawv. Nws muaj peev xwm hais tias qee qhov ntawm cov ntiaj chaw nyob deb no tuaj yeem muaj cov xwm txheej tsim nyog rau lub neej neeg txawv teb chaws, txawm tias tsis muaj pov thawj pom tseeb tau pom txog tam sim no.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, qhov kev tshawb pom no qhia txog qhov nyuaj thiab ntau haiv neeg ntawm lub hnub qub hauv lub ntiaj teb, nthuav peb txoj kev paub txog lub cev xilethi-aus uas muaj nyob dhau ntawm peb lub hnub ci.

Qhov chaw:

- European Southern Observatory: ESO

- NASA