Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Kev tshawb fawb pom tau tias tib neeg Extinction Inevitable, txawm tias qhov kawg ntawm Fossil Roj Siv

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Kev tshawb fawb pom tau tias tib neeg Extinction Inevitable, txawm tias qhov kawg ntawm Fossil Roj Siv

A recent scientific study has proposed that the extinction of the human species is unavoidable, even if we were to immediately cease all fossil fuel usage. The study predicts the formation of a new supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, in the next 250 million years.

The researchers argue that the movement of tectonic plates and continental drift will ultimately bring all land masses together, resulting in the formation of a single landmass similar to the ancient supercontinent of Pangea. This event would have significant implications for the ecosystems and climate of the Earth, leading to the eventual demise of human life.

Despite efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources, this study suggests that such actions would not be sufficient to prevent the impending extinction. The researchers emphasize the importance of understanding the long-term geological processes and their impact on human existence.

While the formation of Pangea Ultima is a natural phenomenon that would occur over millions of years, the study serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the limitations of human intervention. The long-term survival of our species depends on understanding and adapting to geological changes that are beyond our immediate control.

It is crucial for scientific research to continue exploring the complex dynamics of the Earth’s geological processes. This knowledge can help inform decision-making and ensure the sustainable coexistence of both human and non-human life in the face of inevitable changes.

Qhov chaw:
– Jonathan Chadwick. “Study suggests we would go extinct even if we stopped burning fossil fuels now.” Mail Online.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Revolutionizing Kub ntsuas nrog Thermal MagIC

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Lub Sijhawm Tsis Txaus Siab ntawm Dugong Numbers ntawm Great Barrier Reef ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ob Qhov Teeb Meem: Kev Tshawb Fawb Ntawm Cov Tshuaj Tiv Thaiv Thib Ob Ua los ntawm 'Eagle Killer' Bacterium

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Revolutionizing Kub ntsuas nrog Thermal MagIC

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Lub Sijhawm Tsis Txaus Siab ntawm Dugong Numbers ntawm Great Barrier Reef ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ob Qhov Teeb Meem: Kev Tshawb Fawb Ntawm Cov Tshuaj Tiv Thaiv Thib Ob Ua los ntawm 'Eagle Killer' Bacterium

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov Kawg Supermoon ntawm 2023 los Teeb Hmo Ntuj

Sep 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments