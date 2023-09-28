Lub neej hauv nroog

Txoj Kev Kawm Actin Filament Qhia tawm Molecular Backdoor rau Phosphate Release

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics have made significant strides in understanding the mechanism of phosphate release from actin filaments. Actin filaments are essential protein fibers in cells that regulate various cellular functions, including cell movement. The release of phosphate from actin filaments initiates the disassembly process, which is critical for cell movement, but the details of this process have long eluded scientists.

Using cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and molecular dynamics simulations, the scientists identified a region in actin that functions as a “molecular backdoor” for phosphate to exit through. They also discovered that a distorted backdoor allows for faster phosphate release in an actin mutant associated with nemaline myopathy, a severe muscle disease.

Actin filaments are polymerized from individual actin proteins and are part of the cell’s cytoskeleton. The release of phosphate from the filament core signals to the cell that the filament is old enough to be disassembled. The previous research by the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology’s group led to groundbreaking publications in the actin field, which laid the foundation for this study.

The researchers determined high-resolution cryo-EM structures of actin filaments in different states and found no opening or door in actin through which phosphate could escape. This led them to hypothesize the existence of a momentary backdoor that opens to release phosphate and then quickly closes again.

Through a multidisciplinary approach involving cryo-EM, molecular dynamics simulations, and mutational analysis, the researchers were able to determine the molecular mechanisms of phosphate release from both the filament end and the filament core. They discovered that the backdoor remains predominantly closed after phosphate cleavage before briefly opening to allow the phosphate to exit.

The actin mutant analyzed in this study, called N111S, is associated with nemaline myopathy and exhibits an open backdoor, resulting in faster phosphate release. The researchers suggest that this ultrafast release may contribute to the pathophysiology of the disease.

The study opens the door to further research on the dynamic actin-assembly cycle in cells and diseases related to defective actin organization. Future investigations will aim to uncover how phosphate release is controlled within the cell and the role of proteins that bind to actin in this process. Additionally, the study paves the way for exploring other disease-related actin mutations, potentially leading to the development of new therapeutic strategies.

Tau qhov twg los: Max Planck Society

By Gabriel Botha

