Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua tiav Extract RNA los ntawm Extinct Tasmanian Tsov - Dab tsi ntxiv?

Thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 2023, cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua tiav qhov kev ua tiav loj los ntawm kev ua tiav RNA los ntawm Tasmanian tsov, ib qho tsiaj uas ploj mus. Cov rho tawm RNA yog los ntawm cov qauv uas muaj hnub nyoog tshaj 130 xyoo thiab tam sim no nyob hauv Swedish Tsev khaws puav pheej ntawm Natural History. Qhov kev tshawb pom tshiab no tau muab cov kws tshawb fawb txog caj ces muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau kev ua li cas cov noob ntawm cov tsiaj no ploj mus ua haujlwm. Cov kev tshawb pom ntawm qhov kev tshawb fawb no tau luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv xov xwm tshawb fawb Genome Research.

Tasmanian tsov, tseem hu ua thylacine, yog ib tug carnivorous marsupial uas ib zaug roamed Australia, New Guinea, thiab Tasmania. Qhov laj thawj tiag tiag ntawm nws qhov kev ploj tuag tseem tsis paub, tab sis nws ntseeg tias kev tsim txom tib neeg tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb. Lub xeem paub thylacine, hu ua Benjamin, tuag nyob rau hauv captivity nyob rau hauv 1936.

Thaum lub hom phiaj tseem ceeb ntawm kev tshawb fawb tsis yog ntawm cloning cov tsiaj uas ploj lawm, lub peev xwm los rho tawm, txheeb xyuas, thiab ntu qub RNA qhib qhov muaj peev xwm los tsim cov tsiaj uas ploj lawm yav tom ntej. Geneticist Emilio Mármol Sánchez, tus thawj coj ntawm txoj kev tshawb no, tawm tswv yim rau kev tshawb fawb ntxiv txog biology ntawm cov tsiaj uas ploj lawm. Txawm li cas los xij, cov txheej txheem ntawm kev tsim ib hom tsiaj uas ploj lawm los ntawm kev kho cov noob ntawm cov txheeb ze ntawm cov tsiaj muaj sia nyob yog qhov nyuaj thiab siv sijhawm.

Tus thawj coj kev siv zog los tsa cov thylacine yog xibfwb Andrew Pask los ntawm University of Melbourne. Nws tau hais tias qhov kev tshawb pom ntawm RNA hauv cov tsev khaws puav pheej qub thiab cov qauv qub qub ntxiv qhov tob rau peb txoj kev nkag siab txog tsiaj txhu tsiaj txhu uas ploj lawm. Txoj kev sawv hauv qhov tuag rov qab los suav nrog kev kho DNA ntawm cov txheeb ze nyob ze tshaj plaws ntawm cov tsiaj uas ploj lawm, tsim cov embryos nrog cov hloov kho genomes, thiab nrhiav ib tus niam uas tsim nyog rau cov xeeb ntxwv. Thaum cov genomes ntawm kwv yees li 20 hom tsiaj tuag tau ua tiav, txij li xyoo 2022, tsis muaj ib yam ntawm cov tsiaj no tau ua tiav.

Cloning yog ib qho txheej txheem zoo sib xws uas tej zaum yuav raug txiav txim siab thaum cov hom tau ua tiav tiav. Txawm li cas los xij, tam sim no tsom mus rau kev siv cov noob caj noob ces es tsis yog cloning. Cloning cuam tshuam txog kev xa cov DNA los ntawm lub cell somatic mus rau hauv lub qe qe uas tau muaj nws cov nucleus thiab DNA tshem tawm, uas tom qab ntawd tsim mus rau hauv lub embryo. Tom qab ntawd lub embryo yog cog rau hauv ib tug surrogate niam kom loj hlob mus rau hauv ib tug nyob replica ntawm cov tsiaj tuag.

Hauv kev xaus, qhov ua tiav ntawm kev rho tawm RNA los ntawm Tasmanian tsov qhib txoj hauv kev tshiab rau kev tshawb nrhiav caj ces thiab qhov muaj peev xwm sawv rov los ntawm cov tsiaj tuag. Thaum cov txheej txheem ntawm kev tsim ib hom tsiaj uas ploj lawm yog qhov nyuaj thiab nyuaj, cov kws tshawb fawb tab tom thawb cov ciaj ciam ntawm kev paub hauv daim teb no. Lub neej yav tom ntej tej zaum yuav muaj peev xwm pom cov tsiaj ploj mus ntev dua hauv ntiaj teb ib zaug ntxiv.

