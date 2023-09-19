Lub luag hauj lwm ntawm lub ntiaj teb Magnetotail hauv dej tsim nyob rau lub hli

Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau tso lub teeb pom kev ntawm lub hauv paus ntawm dej ntawm lub hli thiab qhia tias nthwv dej ntawm electrons hauv lub ntiaj teb magnetotail tuaj yeem ua lub luag haujlwm tsim H2O khov rau ntawm lub hli. Thaum lub xub ntiag ntawm dej khov rau lub hli tau paub txog qee lub sijhawm, qhov chaw ntawm cov dej no tseem yog qhov tsis paub.
Kev tshawb fawb, coj los ntawm Shai Li ntawm University of Hawaii, txuas cov dej ntawm lub hli mus rau thaj av ib ncig ntawm lub ntiaj teb hu ua magnetosphere. Lub magnetosphere ua raws li daim thaiv npog, tiv thaiv lub ntiaj teb los ntawm hnub ci thiab cosmic particle tawg.
Raws li lub hli orbits lub ntiaj teb, nws dhau los ntawm magnetotail, uas yog ib tug elongated tus Tsov tus tw tsim los ntawm lub hnub ci cua thawb tawm tsam magnetosphere. Tus Tsov tus tw no muaj cov khoom siv hluav taws xob ntau, suav nrog cov hluav taws xob thiab ions. Lub magnetotail tiv thaiv lub hli los ntawm cov khoom them thaum tseem tso cai rau lub teeb kom ncav cuag lub hli.
Txoj kev tshawb no, raws li cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm Is Nrias teb lub dav hlau Chandrayaan-1, tau pom tias cov dej tsim ntawm lub hli tsis txo qis raws li qhov xav tau thaum nws dhau los ntawm magnetotail. Cov kev tshawb fawb yav dhau los tau qhia tias kev tsim dej ntawm lub hnub ci yog feem ntau vim yog hydrogen ions hauv hnub ci cua. Txawm li cas los xij, cov kws tshawb nrhiav pom tias yuav tsum muaj qhov chaw ntxiv ntawm cov dej tsim hauv magnetotail.
Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tawm tswv yim tias cov hluav taws xob hluav taws xob siab hauv lub magnetotail hnov mob nrog cov av lunar, tso cov khoom siv hydrogen uas tuaj yeem tsim dej. Kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv rau cov ntsiab lus dej ntawm lub lunar ncej thaum lub sijhawm sib txawv ntawm lub hli txoj kev hla ntawm magnetotail yog npaj kom nkag siab zoo dua ntawm cov txheej txheem no.
Qhov kev tshawb fawb no yog qhov tseem ceeb vim nws pab cov kws tshawb fawb nrhiav cov dej hauv lub hli, uas yuav yog qhov tseem ceeb rau yav tom ntej lub hli mus rau lub luag haujlwm ntev thiab muaj peev xwm tsim kom muaj kev sib haum xeeb ntawm tib neeg.
