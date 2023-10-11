Lub neej hauv nroog

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Ancient Tectonic Phaj Rediscovered hauv South China Sea

Scientists have recently rediscovered a long-lost tectonic plate that used to exist beneath the South China Sea. Named the “Pontus plate,” this ancient plate was once a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and disappeared approximately 20 million years ago. The only evidence of its existence comes from a few rock fragments found in the mountains of Borneo and the remnants of its large slab detected deep within the Earth’s mantle.

The Pontus plate was named after the Pontus Ocean, an ocean that existed during the time when the plate was still present. This discovery is particularly surprising because its existence was not previously known. Researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands were initially studying the Pacific plate under the Pacific Ocean when they stumbled upon evidence of the Pontus plate. While analyzing rock samples collected in Borneo, they discovered that the latitude of these rocks did not match the latitude of any other known plates.

To unravel this mystery, the researchers used computer models to study the region’s geology over the last 160 million years. Their findings revealed that the Borneo rocks filled a gap thought to be underpinned by the Izanagi plate. Instead, they discovered the presence of a previously unknown plate, which they named the Pontus plate. The researchers believe that the Pontus plate formed at least 160 million years ago and gradually shrank in size until it ultimately disappeared when it was pushed beneath the Australian plate to the south and the Chinese plate to the north.

This recent discovery sheds light on the geological history of the South China Sea and provides insights into ancient plate tectonics. The findings were published in the journal Gondwana Research and build upon previous research that hinted at the existence of the Pontus plate. A decade-old study conducted by the same research group identified a large slab of unknown origin within Earth’s mantle, and now it has been confirmed that this slab is the remaining remnant of the Pontus plate.

Overall, this discovery highlights the dynamic nature of Earth’s crust and the importance of unraveling its geological history to better understand our planet’s past. The identification of the Pontus plate adds to our knowledge of ancient tectonic plates and how they contribute to the complex puzzle of Earth’s geological evolution.

– “A long-lost tectonic plate discovered at the bottom of the sea” – Live Science
– “Gondwana reconstructions, a possible cause for mid to late Cenozoic subsidence on the South China Sea margins” – Gondwana Research

By Vicky Stavropoulou

