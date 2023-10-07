Ancient footprints nyob rau hauv New Mexico muab tshiab kev pom rau tib neeg nyob rau hauv Americas

New research has confirmed that fossilized human footprints found in New Mexico are likely the oldest direct evidence of human presence in the Americas. The footprints were originally dated to approximately 22,000 years ago, but controversy arose at the time. However, two additional dating methods have now corroborated the initial estimate, potentially resolving the dispute.

In 2021, over 60 footprints preserved in ancient mud were discovered near a former New Mexico lake. By dating seeds of aquatic plants found near the footprints across various rock layers, scientists estimated that humans were present in the area between 23,000 to 21,000 years ago.

This discovery challenges the prevailing belief that the first settlers in North America arrived around 16,000 to 14,000 years ago via a Siberian land bridge. Kathleen Springer, a geologist and coauthor of the study, emphasizes that there is still much to learn about these footprints and their implications for our understanding of early human migration.

Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Medicine Awarded to Groundbreaking Scientists

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to scientists Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov for their discovery and synthesis of quantum dots. Quantum dots are nanoparticles with unique properties, and their size determines their properties. These particles are now widely used in television screens, LED lamps, and other applications.

In addition, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier for their experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter. Their groundbreaking work with attosecond light pulses has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of matter’s behavior.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine went to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications, which enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. Their contributions have had a significant impact on the global fight against the pandemic.

Dutch Researcher Predicts Earthquake in Pakistan

Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, known for his earthquake predictions, has hinted at a potential significant earthquake in Pakistan within 48 hours. Hoogerbeets’ previous predictions in Turkey and Syria have been accurate, leading to increased interest in his latest claim.

While the scientific community remains skeptical of earthquake predictions, reports suggest that Pakistan is taking this prediction seriously. The internet has been abuzz with speculation about the potential for earthquake prediction to aid in damage prevention.

New Dinosaur Unveiled in Spain

A new sauropod dinosaur, named Garumbatitan, has been unveiled in Spain. Dating back 122 million years, this dinosaur offers valuable insights into dinosaur evolution. Standing at 10 meters tall, Garumbatitan had meter-long vertebrae and relied on its metacarpals to move, adopting a tiptoe-like gait. Its wide strides during locomotion were suggested by its inward-inclined femur.

This herbivorous quadruped consumed an astonishing 30 to 40 kilograms of food daily, indicating its enormous appetite. It likely inhabited estuaries nestled between mountains and roamed through expansive forests filled with large trees capable of sustaining its massive size.

