Lub Ntiaj Teb Qhov Tsis Paub Tsis Zoo Sab Hauv: Clues rau nws Cataclysmic Yav dhau los

Seismologists tau xav ntev los ntawm ob lub qhov muag tsis pom kev nyob tob hauv lub ntiaj teb lub mantle - ib qho hauv qab teb chaws Africa thiab lwm qhov nyob rau hauv South Pacific. Cov qauv loj, tuab no tau ua rau cov kws tshawb fawb xav paub ntau xyoo lawm. Txawm li cas los xij, kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no qhia tias cov blobs no yuav yog qhov seem ntawm kev sib tsoo monumental uas tau tshwm sim ntau txhiab xyoo dhau los.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tam sim no ntseeg tias cov blobs no tuaj yeem ua pov thawj ntawm qhov kev tshwm sim cataclysmic thaum peb lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov keeb kwm - kev sib tsoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab lub cev ntuj ceeb tsheej hu ua Theia. Qhov kev sib tsoo no, ntseeg tau tias tau tshwm sim hauv lub ntiaj teb thaum yau, tej zaum yuav yog lub luag haujlwm rau kev tsim peb lub hli.

Txawm hais tias qhov tseeb ntawm cov blobs no thiab lawv cov keeb kwm tseem yog ib qho teeb meem ntawm kev sib cav tswv yim, qhov kev xav tshiab no muab kev pom zoo rau lub ntiaj teb sab hauv. Cov kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab kev nce qib hauv kev siv thev naus laus zis yuav yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev nthuav tawm cov lus tsis meej uas muaj nyob rau hauv cov teb chaws loj loj no.

FAQ:

Q: Dab tsi yog blobs nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb lub mantle?

A: Cov blobs yog tuab cov txheej txheem sib sib zog nqus hauv lub ntiaj teb mantle, ib qho hauv qab teb chaws Africa thiab lwm tus nyob sab qab teb Pacific.

Q: Lawv lub hauv paus tuaj yeem yog dab tsi?

A: Cov kws tshawb fawb xav tias cov blobs no yuav yog cov khoom muaj txiaj ntsig ntawm kev sib tsoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb thiab cov khoom saum ntuj ceeb tsheej hu ua Theia.

Q: Thaum twg qhov kev sib tsoo no tshwm sim?

A: Kev sib tsoo ntseeg tau tias tau tshwm sim thaum lub sijhawm pib ntawm lub ntiaj teb tsim.

Q: Qhov kev sib tsoo no puas tsim tau lub hli?

A: Yog lawm, raws li kev xav, qhov kev sib tsoo ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb thiab Theia tuaj yeem ua rau peb lub hli.

Q: Dab tsi ntxiv yog xav tau kev tshawb fawb?

A: Cov kws tshawb fawb yuav tsum tau ua cov kev tshawb fawb ntxiv thiab siv cov thev naus laus zis kom nkag siab zoo dua ntawm cov blobs thiab lawv qhov tseem ceeb hauv ntiaj teb keeb kwm.

