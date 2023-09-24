Txoj kev tshawb no tshiab nthuav tawm Supermassive Black Holes noj sai dua li yav dhau los ntseeg

A new study led by Northwestern University is challenging the conventional understanding of how supermassive black holes consume matter. Previous theories suggested that black holes ate slowly, but recent simulations show that they actually feed at a much faster rate. The study, soon to be published in The Astrophysical Journal, sheds light on the violent whirlpool of gas, known as an accretion disk, that surrounds and nourishes these black holes.

According to high-resolution 3D simulations, spinning black holes twist the surrounding space-time, causing the accretion disk to tear into inner and outer subdisks. The black holes first consume the inner ring of the disk, before debris from the outer subdisk spills inward to refill the gap left behind. This cycle of eating and refilling takes mere months, significantly faster than the previously proposed timescale of hundreds of years.

These findings could help explain the unusual behavior of objects such as quasars, which suddenly brighten and then vanish without clear explanation. The rapid variations in brightness observed in these objects align with the destruction and replenishment of the inner regions of the accretion disk.

Accretion disks are complex structures, making them challenging to model. Previous assumptions that these disks are aligned with the black hole’s rotation have now been debunked. The researchers’ simulation, which utilized one of the world’s largest supercomputers, demonstrated that the regions surrounding black holes are much more turbulent and messy than previously thought.

The simulation shows that the frame-dragging phenomenon, caused by the rotation of the black hole, makes the entire disk wobble like a gyroscope. The inner disk wobbles more rapidly than the outer parts, causing the disk to warp and creating bright shocks that drive material towards the black hole. Eventually, the inner disk breaks apart and evolves independently from the rest of the disk, wobbling at different speeds and angles.

The tearing region, where the inner and outer subdisks disconnect, is where the feeding frenzy begins. Friction tries to hold the disk together, but the twisting of space-time by the spinning black hole wants to tear it apart. The competition between black hole rotation and friction causes the outer disk to shave off layers of the inner disk and push it inwards. The black hole’s gravity then pulls gas from the outer region to refill the now-empty inner region.

This new understanding of supermassive black hole feeding habits contributes to unraveling the mysteries of these cosmic behemoths and their effect on the surrounding space. It highlights the importance of integrating gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity into simulations to establish a more complete picture.