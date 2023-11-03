Lub neej yav tom ntej ntawm Robotic Technology hauv Chaw Tshawb Fawb

The need for efficient use of crew time on the International Space Station (ISS) is becoming increasingly important as space missions extend into the future. To optimize crew productivity, NASA is exploring the use of robotic technology to assist astronauts and automate various tasks.

One such investigation currently underway on the ISS is the JEM Internal Ball Camera 2, a remote-controlled panoramic camera developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The goal of this investigation is to demonstrate the camera’s ability to capture video and photos autonomously, freeing up valuable crew time. Additionally, the JEM Internal Ball Camera serves as a test platform for other robotic tasks that robots may perform in the future.

Another exciting development is the use of free-flying robots called Astrobees. These robots support various demonstrations of technology for robotic assistance both in space exploration missions and on Earth. The SoundSee Mission, for example, utilizes a sensor mounted on an Astrobee to monitor the sounds of equipment on a spacecraft. By detecting anomalies in the sounds, potential malfunctions can be identified and addressed.

In the pursuit of designing robots for lunar and Mars exploration, the Astrobatics investigation is exploring the use of hopping or self-toss maneuvers. This technique allows robots to overcome rough and uneven terrain, as well as navigate through thick regolith or dust. By expanding the capabilities of robotic vehicles, tasks such as equipment servicing, debris removal, and on-orbit assembly can be accomplished more efficiently.

Inspired by geckos, the Gecko-Inspired Adhesive Grasping investigation has tested adhesive grippers for robotic grasping and manipulation. These grippers allow robots to rapidly attach to and detach from surfaces, even on objects that are moving or spinning. Researchers have found that the adhesive grippers functioned as intended and provided valuable insights for their future usage.

Space debris poses a significant challenge in space exploration, with tumbling satellites being particularly problematic. The ROAM investigation utilizes Astrobees to develop technology that can observe the tumbling motion of debris and plan safe approaches for rendezvous and docking. Simulation results have shown the effectiveness of this method in accurately tracking and reaching targets.

These robotic technologies build upon previous experiments, such as the SPHERES and Robonaut missions, which have paved the way for advancements in autonomous rendezvous and docking maneuvers, formation flying, and the use of human-like robots for various tasks onboard the ISS.

As NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, these robotic advancements will play a crucial role in improving efficiency, safety, and productivity during missions. By leveraging the capabilities of robots, astronauts can focus on more critical scientific research and exploration, ultimately bringing us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

Cov Lus Nquag Nug (FAQ)

1. How do the Astrobees support technology demonstrations?

The Astrobees are free-flying robots on the ISS that assist in various technology demonstrations related to robotic assistance in space exploration missions and on Earth.

2. What is the purpose of the JEM Internal Ball Camera investigation?

The purpose of the JEM Internal Ball Camera investigation is to demonstrate the camera’s ability to autonomously capture video and photos of research activities on the ISS, thus freeing up valuable crew time.

3. What is the significance of the Gecko-Inspired Adhesive Grasping investigation?

The Gecko-Inspired Adhesive Grasping investigation tests adhesive grippers inspired by geckos for robotic grasping and manipulation. These grippers allow robots to attach to and detach from surfaces rapidly and can be used on objects that are moving or spinning.

4. How does the ROAM investigation address the challenge of space debris?

The ROAM investigation utilizes Astrobees to develop technology for observing the tumbling motion of space debris and planning safe approaches for rendezvous and docking.

5. How have previous missions, such as SPHERES and Robonaut, contributed to robotic advancements?

Previous missions like SPHERES and Robonaut have paved the way for advancements in autonomous rendezvous and docking maneuvers, formation flying, and the use of human-like robots for various tasks onboard the ISS. These missions have provided valuable insights and learnings that further enhance robotic capabilities in space exploration.