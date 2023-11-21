Rust and Riches: Goethite's Influence on Australia's Landscape and Economy

Koj puas paub tias xim av thiab txiv kab ntxwv txawv ntawm ntau thaj chaw Australian yog vim muaj cov ntxhia hu ua goethite? Goethite, pronounced ger-thahyt, yog ib lub pob zeb muaj hlau uas muaj ntau nyob hauv Australian av thiab sediments. Cov ntxhia no tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim Australia cov keeb kwm geological, haiv neeg hauv paus txawm, thiab kev lag luam.
Goethite yog tsim thaum hlau nplua nuj nyob rau hauv oxidation, thiab nws yog lub ntsiab tivthaiv ntawm xeb. Cov keeb kwm geological tshwj xeeb ntawm Australia, tshwj xeeb tshaj yog txog 2.6 billion xyoo dhau los, thaum lub ntiaj teb huab cua tsis muaj oxygen, ua rau nag lossis daus ntawm banded hlau-formations (BIF). Ntau lab xyoo dhau los, cov BIFs no tau hloov pauv, thiab goethite hloov cov pob zeb gangue hauv cov pob zeb no.
Dr. Erick Ramanaidou, tus kws tshaj lij ntawm cov hlau ore thiab cov npib tsib xee tom qab, piav qhia tias Australia cov pob txha goethite loj heev tuaj yeem taug qab mus rau txheej txheem qub no. Goethite feem ntau cuam tshuam nrog cov pob zeb loj loj ntawm Hamersley Basin hauv Western Australia, tab sis nws kuj pom muaj nyob hauv lwm thaj chaw hlau xws li Pilbara, Yilgarn, thiab Middleback Ranges.
Tsis tsuas yog goethite tseem ceeb hauv cov ntsiab lus ntawm geology, tab sis nws tseem tuav cov kab lis kev cai thiab kev lag luam. Cov pab pawg neeg hauv tebchaws Australia tau siv cov goethite hauv cov xim daj ocher rau ntau txhiab xyoo rau kev kos duab hauv qhov tsua thiab kos duab lub cev. Niaj hnub no, goethite tseem siv los ntawm ntau haiv neeg thoob ntiaj teb hauv kev kos duab, tshuaj pleev ib ce, zaub mov xim, thiab lwm yam.
Tsis tas li ntawd, goethite plays lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv Australia txoj kev lag luam raws li cov pob zeb tseem ceeb hauv cov hlau ore, uas yog siv los ua hlau. Australia yog lub ntiaj teb loj tshaj plaws hlau ore exporter, thiab kev lag luam muaj txiaj ntsig zoo rau lub teb chaws cov nyiaj tau los. Nyob rau xyoo 2022, Australia tau tsim ib qho staggering $ 120 billion los ntawm hlau ore exports, thiab kev lag luam ntiav ib tug ntau ntawm cov neeg.
Raws li qhov kev thov rau cov hlau ore txuas ntxiv mus, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nrhiav tau thiab nkag siab txog cov hlau ore deposits kom muaj kev ruaj ntseg ntawm Australia cov hlau ore xa tawm. Tsis tas li ntawd, nrog rau kev tsom mus rau kev txo qis emissions, Australia tab tom tshawb nrhiav cov txheej txheem kev tsim hluav taws xob qis qis kom txo tau qhov cuam tshuam ib puag ncig ntawm cov hlau ore ntau lawm.
Hauv kev xaus, goethite tsis yog tsuas yog cov ntxhia uas xim Australia cov toj roob hauv pes tab sis yog ib feem tseem ceeb ntawm nws cov keeb kwm geological, haiv neeg hauv paus txawm, thiab kev lag luam. Nws tsim thiab muaj nyob rau hauv loj loj hlau ore deposits tau zoo li tus toj roob hauv pes thiab pab txhawb rau Australia txoj kev vam meej nyiaj txiag.