Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Lavxias teb sab Space Module ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb raug kev txom nyem los ntawm cua txias

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Lavxias teb sab Space Module ntawm Chaw Nres Nkoj Thoob Ntiaj Teb raug kev txom nyem los ntawm cua txias

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported that a leak has occurred in the backup cooling system of its Nauka module, which is attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The cooling system is responsible for regulating temperatures onboard the space station for the astronauts.

According to a statement posted on Telegram, Roscosmos has stated that the crew and the ISS are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and addressing the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of leaks that Russia has had to deal with in space. Late last year, a leak was discovered in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return for its crew. Several months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the American organization that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment regarding the recent incident.

It is crucial to note that terms like “Nauka module” and “International Space Station” refer to specific components of the space program. The Nauka module is a multipurpose module designed for scientific research and experiments, while the International Space Station is a habitable space station that serves as a home and workplace for astronauts from various countries.

Qhov chaw: Roscosmos, NASA

Note: The source article does not provide URLs for the sources, so they are mentioned without hyperlinks.

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Ze Lub Ntiaj Teb Asteroid 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments