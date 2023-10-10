Lub neej hauv nroog

Lub Chaw Chaw Thoob Ntiaj Teb Thoob Ntiaj Teb ntsib lwm qhov dej ntws los ntawm Lavxias Nauka Module

Oct 10, 2023
Lub Chaw Chaw Thoob Ntiaj Teb Thoob Ntiaj Teb ntsib lwm qhov dej ntws los ntawm Lavxias Nauka Module

The International Space Station (ISS) has encountered yet another leak, and this time it is believed to be coolant from a backup radiator on the Russian Nauka module. Flight controllers noticed flakes from the Nauka radiator through cameras on the ISS, and the crew, led by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, confirmed the leak from the Cupola module’s windows. As a precaution, the window shutters on the US segment were closed to avoid any potential contamination.

While the crew is not in immediate danger, losing the backup radiator is not an ideal situation. The primary radiator is currently functioning well, but having a backup is crucial for redundancy and safety purposes.

According to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the leak is indeed coming from Nauka’s backup radiator, which was delivered by a Space Shuttle mission and initially left on the Rassvet module. In April, it was transferred to Nauka during a spacewalk conducted by Roscosmos. Interestingly, a spacewalk in December 2022 to relocate another radiator had to be canceled due to a coolant leak observed from a docked Russian Soyuz vehicle. Additionally, an uncrewed Progress cargo spacecraft experienced its own coolant leak in February 2023.

Russian officials have tended to attribute leaks to micrometeoroid or orbital debris impacts rather than design or manufacturing flaws. However, it remains to be seen what explanation will be given this time around. Meanwhile, the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module has faced numerous issues, including extensive delays and unexpected thruster firings upon its arrival at the ISS in 2021.

NASA has scheduled a pair of spacewalks in October, with the first one involving European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen. It is uncertain whether these spacewalks will proceed as planned.

