Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb muaj kev paub txog Coolant Leak, Tsis muaj kev phom sij rau cov neeg coob

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 9, 2023
Chaw nres tsheb thoob ntiaj teb muaj kev paub txog Coolant Leak, Tsis muaj kev phom sij rau cov neeg coob

Russian officials have confirmed that a coolant leak occurred on the International Space Station (ISS), but have reassured that there is no risk to the crew or the outpost. The leak originated from an external backup radiator for Russia’s new science lab, named Nauka, while the main thermal control system of the lab continues to function normally.

NASA has also confirmed that the crew of seven on board the ISS is not in danger and that operations are ongoing without disruption. However, engineers are currently investigating the cause of the leak, which follows recent coolant leaks from other Russian spacecraft at the station. Previous leaks were attributed to impacts from tiny meteoroids rather than manufacturing flaws.

The incident resulted in extended stays for some crew members in the past. During a Soyuz crew capsule leak in December, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and his Russian counterparts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, spent a total of 371 days in orbit instead of the usual six months. In response, a replacement capsule was sent to the station for their return journey.

The International Space Station, a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, continues to operate as one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West. Despite tensions arising from Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine, NASA and its partners are committed to operating the ISS until 2030.

The current residents of the ISS include NASA’s astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, the European Space Agency’s Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonauts Konstantin Borisov, Oleg Kononenko, and Nikolai Chub, and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

Cov Ntsiab Lus:

– Coolant: A substance used to remove or transfer heat to prevent overheating in a system or device.

– Radiator: A device used to transfer heat from one medium to another, typically used to cool a system.

– Meteoroids: Small solid objects that enter Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Sources: Roscosmos, NASA

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Nkag siab txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm ncuav qab zib hauv Online Privacy

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Fragility ntawm Environmental Sensors nyob rau hauv High-Risk Areas

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Spacecraft Launch Tej zaum yuav qeeb vim huab cua phem

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tshawb Pom Ze Lub Ntiaj Teb Asteroid 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments