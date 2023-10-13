Lub neej hauv nroog

Txoj Kev Kawm Tshiab Pom Pob Zeb tso CO2 tseem ceeb li Volcanoes

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
A new study has discovered that rocks release carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere in amounts as significant as the CO2 released from volcanoes. While it is known that rocks absorb CO2 during the process of chemical weathering, this new process of CO2 release from rocks has not been included in most models of the natural carbon cycle.

The process occurs when rocks that were formed on ancient seafloors are pushed up to the surface, such as during the formation of mountains. This exposes the organic carbon in the rocks to oxygen in the air and water, leading to a reaction that releases CO2. Previously, it has been assumed that weathering rocks act as a sink for CO2, rather than a source.

Measuring the release of this CO2 from weathering organic carbon in rocks has been challenging. However, the researchers in this study used rhenium as a tracer element, as it is released into water when rock organic carbon reacts with oxygen. This allowed them to measure the release of CO2 by sampling river water.

By combining the river water data with global maps of organic carbon in rocks near the surface, the researchers were able to estimate the total carbon dioxide emitted from weathering rocks. They found that CO2 hotspots were concentrated in mountain ranges with high uplift rates, such as the eastern Himalayas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Andes.

While the CO2 release from rock organic carbon weathering is about 100 times less than present-day human CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, it is similar to the CO2 released by volcanoes. This makes it a key player in the earth’s natural carbon cycle.

The researchers are now investigating how changes in erosion due to human activities and anthropogenic climate changes could impact this natural carbon leak. It is unknown if this natural CO2 release will increase in the future, but ongoing research aims to provide a better understanding of this process.

