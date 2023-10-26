Moon's Formation Revealed: New Insights from Lunar Crystals

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau nkag siab tob dua ntawm lub hli tsim thiab nws lub hnub nyoog los ntawm kev kuaj xyuas cov muaju pom hauv cov qauv pob zeb uas tau sau thaum lub sijhawm Apollo 17 lub hom phiaj xyoo 1972. Yav dhau los, nws tau ntseeg tias lub hli tsim muaj kwv yees li 4.4 billion xyoo dhau los. Txawm li cas los xij, raws li kev soj ntsuam ntawm zircon crystals, cov kws tshawb fawb tam sim no qhia tias lub hli yuav muaj txog 40 lab xyoo laus dua li qhov kev xav yav dhau los, yos rov qab 4.46 billion xyoo.
Qhov kev xav ntawm kev tsim lub hli yog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Mars-loj khoom hu ua Theia tsoo nrog lub ntiaj teb thaum ntxov, uas tso cov pob zeb molten rau hauv qhov chaw. Cov khib nyiab no thaum kawg coalesced tsim lub hli. Thaum lub hypothesis tau txais dav dav, lub sijhawm tiag tiag ntawm lub hli tsim tau nyuaj los txiav txim siab.
Lub zircon crystals pom nyob rau hauv cov pob zeb tawg tau sau los ntawm astronaut Harrison Schmitt tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev txiav txim siab lub hnub nyoog ntawm lub hli. Siv cov txheej txheem hu ua atom soj ntsuam tomography, cov kws tshawb fawb tau paub meej tias lub hnub nyoog ntawm cov muaju, uas tsim tom qab muaj kev cuam tshuam loj heev. Lub xub ntiag ntawm zircon crystals, uas paub tias yog qhov ruaj khov heev, nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb, Mars, thiab lub hli cov qauv qhia txog lawv qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev nkag siab txog keeb kwm yav dhau los ntawm lub cev xilethi-aus.
Kev tshawb fawb los ntawm pab pawg kws tshawb fawb, coj los ntawm cosmochemist Philipp Heck, tau tso lub teeb rau lwm qhov ntawm lub hli cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb. Kev sib tsoo uas tsim lub hli muaj qhov cuam tshuam rau lub ntiaj teb, hloov nws txoj kev sib hloov ceev. Tsis tas li ntawd, lub hli lub zog gravitational tau ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev ruaj khov ntawm lub ntiaj teb axial qaij thiab ua rau nws txoj kev sib hloov ceev. Cov xwm txheej no tau muaj kev cuam tshuam loj heev rau lub ntiaj teb huab cua thiab nws lub peev xwm los txhawb txoj sia.
Txoj kev tshawb no tsis tsuas yog muab kev nkag siab zoo rau lub hli tsim thiab lub ntiaj teb keeb kwm tab sis tseem qhia txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tshuaj xyuas cov ntaub ntawv sau los ntawm qhov chaw tshaj tawm txoj moo zoo tau ua ntau xyoo dhau los. Advanced analytical techniques, xws li atom probe tomography, tau tso cai rau cov kws tshawb fawb los nthuav tawm cov ntaub ntawv tshiab los ntawm cov qauv sau thaum lub sijhawm Apollo missions. Kev tshawb fawb txuas ntxiv thiab kev tshawb nrhiav lub hli yuav tsis tsuas yog txhim kho peb txoj kev nkag siab ntawm peb cov neeg nyob ze ntuj ceeb tsheej tab sis kuj yog txoj hauv kev rau kev tshawb nrhiav qhov chaw tob rau yav tom ntej.
