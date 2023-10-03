Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Me me Hiav Txwv Creature Pom tau tias yog Colonial Organism los ntawm Cov Neeg Tshawb Fawb

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 3, 2023
Me me Hiav Txwv Creature Pom tau tias yog Colonial Organism los ntawm Cov Neeg Tshawb Fawb

An international team of zoologists and parasitic worm specialists has identified a unique sea creature captured by underwater photographer Ryo Minemizu off the coast of Okinawa in 2018. The creature, which consisted of two types of cercariae (parasitic larval worms), was dubbed “sailors” and “passengers” by the researchers.

Upon discovering the creature, Minemizu posted images online and reached out to the scientific community for help in identifying it. The researchers obtained a sample and conducted a thorough investigation. They found that the sailors and passengers were holding tightly to each other, forming a flat-topped hemisphere. The passengers were smaller and formed the exterior of the hemisphere, while the sailors latched onto the passenger tails and stretched out their bodies into the water.

Further study revealed that the sailors used their bodies like appendages, mimicking the movement of cilia. They coordinated their movements to swim as a collective, allowing them to make sudden jumps or move steadily through the water. The researchers believe that the two creatures have formed a colonial organism that benefits both groups.

This discovery highlights the complex and fascinating adaptations that can arise in nature. It also demonstrates the importance of citizen science, as Minemizu’s photographs and collaboration with the research team led to the identification of this previously unknown creature.

Source: Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.08.090

Kev txhais kom meej:
Cercariae: Parasitic larvae of trematode worms.

Source: Current Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.08.090

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

NASA's James Webb Telescope Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

NASA's James Webb Telescope Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft rov qab cov qauv Asteroid keeb kwm rau lub ntiaj teb

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments