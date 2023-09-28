Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Tswj kev sib txhuam ntawm Graphene nto nrog hluav taws xob teb

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Tswj kev sib txhuam ntawm Graphene nto nrog hluav taws xob teb

A research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California has discovered a new method to dynamically tune and control friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. Friction plays a crucial role in various systems, including the behavior of sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. The ability to actively control friction is becoming increasingly important as micro- and nanoscale devices gain popularity.

The researchers studied the friction at the nanoscale contact between graphene Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and an Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) tip. They found that by modulating the doping level of graphene using an external electric field, the friction could be enhanced and tuned. Specifically, when graphene was in contact with semiconducting tips, the friction was sensitive to the charge density in graphene.

One of the most promising methods for controlling friction is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can alter the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and the interactions between them. The team of researchers believes that 2D materials, such as graphene, are an excellent choice for designing interacting surfaces due to their high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Traditionally, surfaces coated with graphene films exhibit very low friction. However, the researchers discovered that by exposing the graphene-coated surface to an electric field under the right conditions, the friction could be “turned on.” The system could then be controlled in this higher friction state before being switched back to a lower friction state, all without applying large electrical biases between the surfaces in contact.

This discovery has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems and allow for dynamic control of friction. It also mitigates the enhanced wear and corrosion of sliding surfaces when direct bias is applied. The research team believes that their work will pave the way for novel approaches in surface design and contribute to advancements in various fields.

Qhov chaw:
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of California

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA nthuav dav kev ua haujlwm ntawm New Horizons Spacecraft rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments