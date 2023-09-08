Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Cov kws tshawb fawb tsim cov polymer nrog Adaptive Thermoresponsive Behavior

Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering have created two closely related polymers that exhibit different responses to high and low temperatures. These polymers, made with sulfoxide and a small structural variation, have the potential for a wide range of applications in fields such as medicine, protein synthesis, and protective coatings. The findings of their study were published in the journal Macromolecules.

The conventional approach to achieving different thermal behaviors in polymers requires creating separate polymers for each application. However, the researchers were able to develop a single type of polymer that can be easily adapted for different jobs with minimal interference. This represents a significant advancement in polymer engineering.

The researchers discovered that the presence of a methylene group, a pair of hydrogen atoms, caused the polymers to respond differently to temperature variations. One version became soluble in water at low temperatures and insoluble at high temperatures, while the other version displayed the opposite behavior, dissolving at high temperatures.

In addition to this discovery, the research team also found a new mechanism that governs the critical temperature threshold of polymer dissolution. They identified that the dipole-dipole interaction, the attraction between positively and negatively charged poles of different molecules, played a role in determining the temperature at which the polymer would mix in water.

The polymer developed by the researchers also exhibited two-stage thermal behavior, undergoing phase changes in two stages instead of a single-phase change. This unique feature could have potential applications in medicine, such as creating a medicine capsule that dissolves in the heat of a patient’s stomach in two stages, enabling precise medicine delivery.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for polymer engineering and the development of materials with adaptive thermoresponsive behavior. It demonstrates the potential for creating versatile polymers that can be easily tailored for various applications, offering a more efficient and cost-effective approach to polymer design.

Macromolecules (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.macromol.3c01048
Florida State University

By Gabriel Botha

