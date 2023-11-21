Cov kws tshawb nrhiav tsim cov molecule tshiab los tiv thaiv cov kab mob uas muaj tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob

Cov kws tshawb fawb ntawm Maynooth University tau ua ib qho tseem ceeb hauv kev sib ntaus tawm tsam cov kab mob-resistant tshuaj. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) yog ib qho kev txhawj xeeb loj zuj zus vim cov kab mob, kab mob, kab mob, thiab kab mob hloov zuj zus tuaj thiab ua rau cov tshuaj siv tshuaj. Qhov no ua rau muaj kev hem thawj loj rau pej xeem kev noj qab haus huv, ua rau kis kab mob nyuaj rau kev kho thiab ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo mob hnyav thiab tuag. Hauv kev teb rau qhov kev xav tau kev tshawb fawb tam sim no, ib pab pawg ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb thoob ntiaj teb tau ua tiav ib qho tshiab molecule uas muaj peev xwm los tawm tsam cov kab mob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob zoo.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv cov ntsiab lus ntawm supramolecular chemistry, thaj chaw tshwj xeeb ntawm kev tshawb fawb tshawb fawb uas tshawb txog kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm cov molecules, kom ua tiav qhov kev ua tiav no. Los ntawm kev siv cov hauv paus ntsiab lus no, pab pawg tau tshawb pom cov molecules uas tua cov kab mob zoo thaum muaj cov tshuaj lom neeg tsawg heev rau tib neeg lub hlwb. Txoj hauv kev tshiab no tuaj yeem ua rau txoj hauv kev rau cov tswv yim kho mob tshiab los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob.

Cov kev tshawb fawb, luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Chem, coincides nrog World AMR Awareness Week, lub ntiaj teb no phiaj los nqis tes coj los ntawm World Health Organization. Lub phiaj xwm phiaj xwm txhawm rau txhim kho kev paub thiab kev nkag siab ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob kom txo tau qhov tshwm sim thiab kev sib kis ntawm cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob. Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm AMR yog qhov tseem ceeb, nrog ntau dua 1.2 lab tus tib neeg tuag hauv 2019 vim yog cov kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob. Qhov kev tshawb fawb no muaj kev cia siab rau kev txhim kho cov tshuaj tua kab mob tshiab uas tuaj yeem tiv thaiv cov kab mob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob, uas tuaj yeem txuag tau ntau lab tus tib neeg txhua xyoo.

Tus thawj coj tshawb fawb Luke Brennan ntawm Maynooth University tau hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm qhov kev tshawb pom no hauv kev ua kom peb nkag siab txog ntau yam kab mob, los ntawm kev mob qog noj ntshav mus rau cystic fibrosis. Pab neeg ua haujlwm yog ua raws li kev siv cov khoom siv hluav taws xob ion thauj khoom, uas tso cai rau cov ntsev nkag mus rau cov kab mob. Qhov dej ntsev no cuam tshuam qhov sib npaug ntawm cov ions hauv cov hlwb, ua rau cov xwm txheej biochemical uas thaum kawg ua rau cov kab mob cell tuag. Txawm tias cov kab mob ntawm cov kab mob uas tiv taus cov tshuaj tua kab mob tam sim no, xws li MRSA, muaj kev cuam tshuam rau txoj kev kho tsis zoo no.

Qhov kev tawg no muab lub hauv paus rau kev txhim kho cov anion transporters ua ib qho kev cog lus rau lwm cov tshuaj tua kab mob. Nrog rau qhov teeb meem ntawm kev tiv thaiv kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob txuas ntxiv mus ntxiv, qhov xav tau ntawm cov tswv yim kho tshiab tsis tau muaj zog ntxiv. Kev sib koom tes ntawm chemists thiab biologists nyob rau hauv pioneering txoj kev loj hlob ntawm cov tshiab antimicrobial neeg ua hauj lwm qhia txog lub peev xwm rau interdisciplinary mus kom ze los daws cov teeb meem kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb.

Lus Nug:

Antimicrobial resistance yog dab tsi?

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) tshwm sim thaum cov kab mob, xws li kab mob, kab mob, fungi, thiab cab kab mob, hloov zuj zus thiab ua rau cov tshuaj siv los kho kab mob. Qhov no ua rau kev kis mob nyuaj rau kev kho, ua rau muaj kev pheej hmoo ntawm kev mob hnyav thiab tuag.

Vim li cas kev tshawb fawb txog tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob tseem ceeb?

Kev tshawb fawb txog cov kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob yog qhov tseem ceeb vim tias cov tshuaj tua kab mob ib txwm ua tsis zoo rau cov kab mob no. Yog tias tseem tsis tau kuaj xyuas, qhov nce ntawm cov kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob tuaj yeem ua rau muaj teeb meem kev noj qab haus huv thoob ntiaj teb, vim tias kev kis kab mob nyuaj zuj zus tuaj.

Supramolecular chemistry yog dab tsi?

Supramolecular chemistry yog ib qho kev kawm uas tsom mus rau kev sib cuam tshuam ntawm cov molecules. Nws tshawb xyuas seb cov molecules tuaj yeem sib sau ua ke thiab cuam tshuam li cas los tsim cov qauv loj dua lossis cov tshuab ua haujlwm. Hauv cov ntsiab lus ntawm qhov kev tshawb fawb no, supramolecular chemistry tau siv los tshawb pom cov molecules uas tua cov kab mob zoo thaum txo cov tshuaj lom rau tib neeg lub hlwb.

Cov molecule tshiab ua haujlwm li cas?

Cov molecule tshiab tsim los ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb cuam tshuam qhov sib npaug ntawm cov ions hauv cov kab mob hauv cov kab mob los ntawm kev tso ntsev nkag mus rau hauv cov hlwb. Qhov kev cuam tshuam no ua rau muaj cov xwm txheej biochemical uas thaum kawg ua rau cov kab mob cell tuag. Txawm tias cov tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob ntawm cov kab mob, xws li MRSA, yog qhov yooj yim rau txoj kev kho tshiab no.

Dab tsi yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tshawb fawb no?

Qhov kev tshawb fawb no tseem ceeb heev vim tias nws muaj peev xwm daws tau qhov teeb meem loj zuj zus ntawm cov kab mob tshuaj tiv thaiv kab mob. Los ntawm kev tsim cov molecule tshiab uas tuaj yeem tua cov kab mob zoo thaum txo cov tshuaj lom rau tib neeg lub cev noj qab haus huv, cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua txoj hauv kev rau kev tsim cov tshuaj tua kab mob tshiab. Cov neeg sawv cev no tuaj yeem pab tiv thaiv cov kab mob tiv thaiv kab mob thiab cawm ntau lab tus tib neeg thoob ntiaj teb.