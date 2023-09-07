Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Kev tshawb fawb pom tias Mars muaj Minerals tsawg dua li lub ntiaj teb

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Kev tshawb fawb pom tias Mars muaj Minerals tsawg dua li lub ntiaj teb

A new study reveals that Mars has a significantly lower number of minerals compared to Earth. While there are approximately 6,000 known minerals on Earth, Mars has only recorded 161 minerals over more than 50 years of investigation.

The study, conducted by Hazen et al, analyzed the mineral formation and evolution on Mars based on past missions and analyses of Martian meteorites. The researchers identified 20 modes of mineral formation on Mars, whereas Earth has 57.

During the early stages of both planets’ histories, minerals formed in similar ways. The first minerals on both Earth and Mars likely crystallized directly from cooling magma. Hydrothermal activity also played a role in the formation of minerals on both planets. However, Earth went through extensive stages of diversification billions of years ago due to plate tectonics and the development of life, processes that have not been observed on Mars.

The findings suggest that Mars had fewer pathways for mineral formation compared to Earth. While it is possible that there are undiscovered mineral phases on Mars, the total count of Martian minerals is still estimated to be significantly smaller than Earth’s.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, sheds light on the differences between the mineral compositions of Mars and Earth. Understanding these distinctions can provide valuable insights into the geological history and potential habitability of Mars.

This research was made possible through the analysis of data from past Mars missions and the study of Martian meteorites. Further research is needed to fully explore and understand the mineralogical diversity of the Red Planet.

Qhov chaw:
– Robert M. Hazen et al, On the Diversity and Formation Modes of Martian Minerals, Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. DOI: 10.1029/2023JE007865
– American Geophysical Union (AGU)

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov ceeb toom poob ntawm cov dej nyab ntiaj teb dhau 27 xyoo

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomer's Hack tso cai rau lub hnub ci Orbiter los soj ntsuam qhov nyuaj

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments