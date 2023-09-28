Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Hom tshiab ntawm Exciton Pom nyob rau hauv Atomically Nyias Semiconductors tuaj yeem ua ntej Quantum Computing

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 28, 2023
Excitons, which are electron and hole pairs inside semiconducting materials, play a significant role in shaping the optical properties of semiconductors. Recently, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of California Riverside, and other institutions in the United States and Japan have made significant discoveries about excitons in moiré superlattices, which are materials composed of two or more 2D materials arranged in a unique pattern. These findings could have implications for the development of quantum computers and other advanced technologies.

In their research, the scientists uncovered a new type of exciton in moiré superlattices called quadrupolar excitons. These excitons, found in atomically thin semiconductors, could lead to the development of new types of quantum matter, such as Bose-Einstein condensates. Excitons in 2D materials have enhanced light absorption capabilities and possess important quantum properties, making them potentially useful for quantum computing and simulations.

Moiré superlattices, created by stacking two or more atomically thin crystals with a twisted angle or lattice mismatch, provide a platform for manipulating excitons. The longer periodicity generated by the structure enables excitons to be trapped in specific positions, expanding their degrees of freedom. The researchers studied the interaction between excitons in symmetric tri-layer moiré superlattices, specifically reducing the repulsion between them. By combining two dipolar excitons with opposite polarization, they created quadrupolar excitons that exhibit less repulsion and new interactions among themselves.

These quadrupolar excitons have the potential to form new quantum states as square lattices, leading to a quantum phase transition influenced by the unique interaction among them. The discovery of quadrupolar excitons opens up new avenues for exploring and harnessing exciton properties for advanced technologies, including quantum computing and quantum simulations.

Qhov chaw:
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40288-9 (Nature Communications, 2023)
– DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40783-z (Nature Communications, 2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

