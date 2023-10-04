Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Daim iav tseem ceeb rau Giant Magellan Telescope Zej Zog tiav

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Daim iav tseem ceeb rau Giant Magellan Telescope Zej Zog tiav

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Qhov chaw:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab lees paub Fossilized Footprints hauv New Mexico Muaj Ntau Tshaj 20,000 Xyoo

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb 3D Print Rover Log rau NASA Lub Hom Phiaj

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ib qho tsis tshua muaj Triceratops pob txha taub hau Unearthed hauv Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Tshiab lees paub Fossilized Footprints hauv New Mexico Muaj Ntau Tshaj 20,000 Xyoo

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb 3D Print Rover Log rau NASA Lub Hom Phiaj

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ib qho tsis tshua muaj Triceratops pob txha taub hau Unearthed hauv Alberta

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Lub Vega Rocket los tua 12 satellites rau hauv Orbit hmo no

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments