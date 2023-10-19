Aqueous Chemistry hauv Carbonaceous Planetesimals: Synthesizing Prebiotic Organic Matter

Aqueous chemistry plays lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tsim cov prebiotic organic teeb meem hauv carbonaceous planetesimals. Cov lub cev xilethi-aus, uas ntseeg tau tias tau tsim nyob rau theem pib ntawm lub hnub ci, muaj peev xwm xa cov khoom tseem ceeb hauv lub neej mus rau lwm lub ntiaj teb, suav nrog lub ntiaj teb.
Hauv kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no, cov kws tshawb fawb tau tshawb xyuas qhov tsim ntawm vitamin B3, tseem hu ua nicotinic acid, nyob rau hauv cov planetesimals. Vitamin B3 yog ib qho tseem ceeb ua ntej rau coenzyme NAD (P) (H), uas yog qhov tseem ceeb rau cov metabolism hauv txhua hom kev ua neej.
Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tawm tswv yim tshiab cov tshuaj tiv thaiv raws li kev sim yav dhau los hauv thaj teb. Lub synthesis ntawm vitamin B3 muaj kev sib xyaw ua ke ntawm qab zib precursors, xws li glyceraldehyde los yog dihydroxyacetone, nrog rau cov amino acids xws li aspartic acid los yog asparagine. Cov tshuaj tiv thaiv no tshwm sim hauv cov tshuaj aqueous yam tsis muaj oxygen lossis lwm cov tshuaj oxidizing.
Txhawm rau simulate cov xwm txheej hauv carbonaceous planetesimals, cov kws tshawb fawb tau xav tias pob zeb ceev ntawm 3 g / cm³, porosity ntawm 0.2, thiab dej khov ntom ntom ntawm 0.917 g / cm³ sau cov pores. Cov simulations tau khiav ntawm qhov siab ntawm 100 bar.
Cov txiaj ntsig ntawm kev simulations tau muab piv rau kev ntsuas ntau ntawm nicotinic acid hauv cov qauv sau los ntawm ntau qhov chaw, suav nrog CI chondrite Orgeil, ob peb Antarctic CM2 chondrites, thiab ungrouped C2 chondrite Tagish Lake. Hom kev rho tawm siv, xws li dej kub, dej txias ultrasonication, HCl-hydrolyzed, los yog formic acid, kuj coj mus rau hauv tus account.
Txoj kev tshawb no muab cov kev nkag siab tseem ceeb rau lub peev xwm ntawm aqueous chemistry nyob rau hauv carbonaceous planetesimals rau synthesizing prebiotic organic teeb meem. Kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem no tuaj yeem pab ua kom pom lub hauv paus ntawm lub neej thiab kev faib cov vaj tse tseem ceeb thoob plaws ntiaj teb.
