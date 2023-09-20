Pom Starlink satellites hauv Hmo Ntuj

Yog tias koj ntsia saum ntuj hmo ntuj nyob rau yav tsaus ntuj, koj tuaj yeem pom lub hnub qub Starlink. Starlink yog lub network satellite ua haujlwm los ntawm SpaceX uas lub hom phiaj coj tus nqi qis hauv internet mus rau thaj chaw deb thiab nyob deb nroog thoob ntiaj teb.
Contrary to popular kev ntseeg, lub teeb peb pom los ntawm cov satellites tsis yog los ntawm satellites lawv tus kheej. Hloov chaw, qhov peb pom yog cov satellites qhia txog lub hnub ci, uas ua rau lawv pom qhov kaj thiab pom ntawm qhov muag liab qab.
Yog tias koj xav pom qhov pom ntawm cov satellites, hnub Tuesday yav tsaus ntuj yuav yog koj lub sijhawm. Raws li Starlink lub vev xaib, muaj qhov ua tau zoo ntawm Starlink-105 nyob ib ncig ntawm 8:45 PM Tuesday. Txawm li cas los xij, nws tseem ceeb heev uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias ntau yam xws li huab cua thiab qhov chaw satellite tuaj yeem cuam tshuam qhov pom ntawm cov kev hla no.
Yog tias koj xav ua kom koj txoj hauv kev pom cov satellites, nws raug nquahu kom nrhiav qhov chaw deb ntawm lub teeb ci, xws li cov teeb pom kev zoo lossis cov tsev, thiab coj koj ntsia mus rau saum ntuj sab hnub poob.
Thaum soj ntsuam cov satellites tuaj yeem yog qhov kev paub zoo siab, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum hwm lub ntuj hmo ntuj thiab txo cov teeb meem hauv lub teeb kom ntau li ntau tau. Siv sijhawm los ua kev txaus siab rau qhov zoo kawg nkaus ntawm tib neeg kev tsim kho tshiab thiab peb lub peev xwm los txuas txawm tias cov chaw nyob deb tshaj plaws ntawm lub ntiaj teb tuaj yeem yog qhov kev txo hwj chim tiag tiag.
