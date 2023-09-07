Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Ancient Giant Unearthed: Tus txiv neej Portuguese Tshawb pom muaj peev xwm loj tshaj plaws Dinosaur Skeleton hauv Tebchaws Europe

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Ancient Giant Unearthed: Tus txiv neej Portuguese Tshawb pom muaj peev xwm loj tshaj plaws Dinosaur Skeleton hauv Tebchaws Europe

A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

Qhov chaw:
- Agence France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov ceeb toom poob ntawm cov dej nyab ntiaj teb dhau 27 xyoo

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Astronomer's Hack tso cai rau lub hnub ci Orbiter los soj ntsuam qhov nyuaj

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Groundbreaking Demonstration Satellite ADRAS-J nthuav tawm los daws qhov teeb meem ntawm qhov chaw khib nyiab

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Cov neeg ncig tebchaws tsis paub txog hnub so ntawm qhov seem ntawm 'poob teb chaws'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Captures Duab ntawm Chandrayaan-3 Lander ntawm Lub Hli Sab Qab Teb

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Xov Xwm

Yuav Ua Li Cas Smart Trash Bins Redefining Urban Waste Management

Sep 10, 2023 0 Comments