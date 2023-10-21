Tsob ntoo tuaj yeem sib txuas lus thiab ceeb toom ib leeg ntawm kev phom sij, Kev tshawb nrhiav pom

Ib txoj kev tshawb fawb tshiab luam tawm hauv Nature Communications qhia tias cov ntoo hauv ntiaj teb tuaj yeem sib txuas lus thiab ceeb toom rau ib leeg txog kev phom sij. Cov kws tshawb nrhiav pom tias cov nroj tsuag raug mob tawm cov tshuaj lom neeg uas tuaj yeem nkag mus rau cov nroj tsuag noj qab haus huv cov ntaub so ntswg, ua rau muaj kev tiv thaiv cov lus teb los ntawm hauv nws lub hlwb. Qhov kev tshawb pom no tuaj yeem muaj qhov cuam tshuam tseem ceeb rau kev tiv thaiv cov nroj tsuag tiv thaiv kab los yog drought.

Lub tswv yim ntawm "hais lus" ntoo tau tshawb pom thawj zaug hauv xyoo 1980s thaum cov kws tshawb fawb pom tias cov ntoo tsim cov tshuaj los tiv thaiv kab thaum lawv raug tua. Interestingly, cov ntoo noj qab nyob zoo ntawm tib hom nyob ze kuj pom cov tshuaj tiv thaiv tib yam, txawm tias tsis muaj kev sib txuas hauv paus rau cov ntoo puas. Qhov no qhia tias cov ntoo sib txuas lus nrog ib leeg los ntawm huab cua, ib qho tshwm sim hu ua tsob ntoo eavesdropping.

Nyob rau hauv plaub lub xyoos dhau los, ntau tshaj 30 hom nroj tsuag tau pom muaj kev sib txuas lus ntawm tes-rau-cell los ntawm emission ntawm volatile organic tebchaw. Txawm li cas los xij, txog rau tam sim no, nws tsis paub meej tias cov tebchaw twg yog qhov tseem ceeb thiab lawv tau hnov ​​los ntawm cov nroj tsuag li cas.

Txoj kev tshawb fawb tsis ntev los no tau pom cov lus nug no los ntawm kev tuav cov nplooj thiab muab cov kab ntsig ntawm Arabidopsis mustard lossis txiv lws suav cog. Qhov no ua rau lub emission ntawm ntau yam nplooj ntsuab volatiles, uas tau kis mus rau cov nroj tsuag noj qab haus huv. Pab neeg no tau hloov kho cov nroj tsuag noj qab haus huv kom calcium ions fluoresced thaum qhib rau hauv ib lub hlwb, cia lawv taug qab cov nroj tsuag cov lus teb.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tshawb pom tias tsuas yog ob qho tshwj xeeb nplooj nplooj ntsuab tsis zoo li ua kom cov calcium ions hauv cov hlwb ntawm cov nroj tsuag noj qab haus huv. Calcium signaling nyob rau hauv cov nroj tsuag plays lub luag hauj lwm nyob rau hauv activating tiv thaiv teb, xws li kaw nplooj los yog digesting kab. Pab neeg no kuj pom tau hais tias cov tebchaw tau absorbed los ntawm lub stomata, uas tso cai rau cov nroj tsuag pauv gases thaum lub sij hawm photosynthesis, qhia tias lawv nkag mus rau cov nroj tsuag sab hauv cov ntaub so ntswg.

Nrog rau qhov kev nkag siab tshiab no, cov kws tshawb fawb ntseeg tias nws yuav muaj peev xwm tiv thaiv cov nroj tsuag tiv thaiv kev hem thiab kev ntxhov siab los ntawm kev nthuav tawm lawv rau cov khoom sib txuas. Qhov no tuaj yeem txo qhov kev xav tau ntawm cov tshuaj tua kab hauv kev ua liaj ua teb thiab ua rau cov nroj tsuag muaj zog dua thaum lub caij ntuj qhuav.

Kev tshawb fawb ntxiv yog xav tau kom nkag siab tias vim li cas tsuas yog cov sib txuas tshwj xeeb ua rau cov teeb liab calcium thiab txheeb xyuas cov receptors hauv cov nroj tsuag uas cuam tshuam nrog cov tebchaw.

Zuag qhia tag nrho, txoj kev tshawb no muab kev nkag siab tseem ceeb rau kev cog lus cog lus thiab qhib kev muaj peev xwm los tsim cov tswv yim los tiv thaiv cov nroj tsuag los ntawm kev puas tsuaj ua ntej nws tshwm sim.

