Cov kws tshawb fawb tsim Atomically nyias Quasicrystals nrog Twistronics

Researchers at MIT have developed a simple and flexible method to create atomically thin versions of quasicrystals through a technique called twistronics, which involves rotating layers of materials at a slight angle to create a moiré superlattice. Quasicrystals are an enigmatic class of materials that exhibit unusual and intricate patterns, combining properties of both crystals and amorphous materials. However, their electronic properties are still not well understood due to the difficulty of creating them.

The researchers layered three sheets of graphene on top of each other, with two of the sheets twisted at different angles. This configuration unexpectedly resulted in the formation of a quasicrystal. The researchers believe that this discovery opens up new possibilities for studying and understanding quasicrystals, as well as exploring their potential applications.

Quasicrystals have unique electronic properties that could be harnessed for various applications, including superconductivity. Superconductivity allows for the efficient transport of electrons through a material without any resistance, which could revolutionize electronic devices. The ability to tune the properties of atomically thin quasicrystals through twistronics provides a platform for further exploration and investigation of these materials.

The field of twistronics has already yielded significant advancements, including the creation of useful electronic devices from magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene and the introduction of ferroelectricity into semiconductors. The researchers hope that their work on atomically thin quasicrystals will contribute to a better understanding of this less-studied class of materials and open up new avenues for research and development.

To better understand the quasicrystal formation, the researchers sought guidance from Professor Ron Lifshitz of Tel Aviv University, an expert in the field. With Lifshitz’s assistance, the team gained insights into the unique properties of quasicrystals and their significance in the study of materials science.

This research not only provides a new platform for studying quasicrystals but also highlights the unexpected connections between twistronics and other fields of physics and chemistry. The combination of twistronics and quasicrystals opens up exciting possibilities for discovering new phenomena and properties in materials science, paving the way for future advancements in electronic devices and other applications.

Qhov chaw:

– MIT News: https://news.mit.edu/2023/twistronics-atomically-thin-quasicrystals-1108