NASA ua haujlwm los daws qhov teeb meem thaum tshav kub kub ua ntej Crewed Lub Hom Phiaj

NASA tab tom ntsib kev sib tw nrog lub tshav kub tiv thaiv ntawm nws lub dav hlau Orion, uas yuav tsum tau daws ua ntej cov neeg coob tuaj yeem caij tsheb tau nyab xeeb. Lub chaw haujlwm chaw cia siab tias yuav siv sijhawm li ob peb lub hlis ntxiv los kawm tag nrho cov kev ua haujlwm ntawm cov ntaub thaiv npog cua sov thiab nrhiav kev daws teeb meem, raws li Jim Free, tus thawj coj koom tes rau NASA's Exploration Systems Development Lub Hom Phiaj Tus Thawj Coj.
Thaum lub sij hawm reentry ntawm lub uncrewed Orion spacecraft nyob rau hauv nws yav dhau los lub hom phiaj, kev npaj txhij txog kev ua tau zoo los ntawm lub tshav kub tiv thaiv tau pom. Ntau ntawm cov khoom siv ablative ntawm daim ntaub thaiv tau tawm ntau dua li qhov xav tau, ua rau muaj kev txhawj xeeb txog kev nyab xeeb ntawm kev ua haujlwm yav tom ntej. NASA tau tshaj tawm kev tshawb nrhiav kom nkag siab txog qhov teeb meem no zoo dua thiab tab tom npaj los muab "kev daws teeb meem hauv paus ntsiab lus" los ntawm lub caij nplooj ntoo hlav tom ntej.
Nyob rau lub sijhawm no, NASA tseem tab tom npaj lub dav hlau mus rau Artemis 2 lub hom phiaj, tau teem sijhawm rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis 2024 nrog cov neeg coob hauv nkoj. Cov ntaub thaiv npog cua sov ua lub luag haujlwm tseem ceeb hauv kev tiv thaiv cov neeg caij nkoj los ntawm qhov kub thiab txias thaum rov nkag mus rau lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Yog tias tsim nyog, NASA tau qhib los hloov cov khoom tiv thaiv tshav kub lossis tshem tawm qee qhov kev txhim kho kho vajtse ntawm lub dav hlau los daws qhov teeb meem.
Cov neeg coob rau lub hom phiaj Artemis 2 tau hais txog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev ua kom muaj kev npaj txhij thiab kev nyab xeeb ntawm lub dav hlau ua ntej lawv tso. NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, tus thawj coj ntawm lub luag haujlwm, tau hais tias lawv yuav tsis caij nkoj Orion mus txog thaum lawv muaj kev ntseeg siab hauv nws qhov kev npaj.
Thaum qhov cuam tshuam rau hnub tso tawm ntawm Artemis 2 tseem tsis paub meej, NASA tseem tau cog lus los daws qhov teeb meem tiv thaiv tshav kub kom lav qhov kev nyab xeeb ntawm nws cov neeg ua haujlwm.