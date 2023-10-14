Lub neej hauv nroog

Cov neeg nyob sab qab teb sab hnub poob BC muaj qhov pom kev pom zoo rau hnub ci dab noj hnub

Oct 14, 2023
Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best vantage point to observe a ring-of-fire solar eclipse. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn’t fully cover it, leading to a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse is scheduled to begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak around 9:20 a.m., and conclude by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, viewers may be hindered by the weather forecast, which predicts clouds and showers across much of southwest B.C.

During the eclipse, the moon is expected to block out a significant portion of the sun, ranging from 70 to 80 percent coverage in some areas of southwest B.C. The rest of the province will experience 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, suggests that if the weather proves problematic, North Americans will have another opportunity to witness a full solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The 2024 event will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the hopes of clear skies, Flinn expresses optimism that B.C. residents won’t have to wait or travel to witness another eclipse in person. Kwantlen Polytechnic University, recognizing the significance of the event, is hosting a viewing event to ensure people can observe it safely. It is important to note that spectators should never look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse. Flinn emphasizes the risk of eye damage from extended direct exposure to the sun’s rays. The university advises attendees to exercise caution and not become mesmerized by the eclipse, as this could lead to prolonged staring and potential harm to the eyes.

