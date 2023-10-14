Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Cov neeg nyob hauv qab teb sab hnub poob British Columbia tau pom zoo rau hnub ci dab noj hnub

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 14, 2023
Cov neeg nyob hauv qab teb sab hnub poob British Columbia tau pom zoo rau hnub ci dab noj hnub

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

Daim ntawv tshaj tawm no los ntawm Canadian Xov Xwm tau luam tawm thawj zaug Lub Kaum Hli 14, 2023.

Qhov chaw:
- Cov Xov Xwm Canadian

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Rov qab pH-Dependent Fluorescent Proteins: Ib qho cuab yeej rau kev pom lub sijhawm tiag tiag ntawm Interfacial Proton Dynamics

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Kev Tswj Xyuas Kev Pom Zoo nyiam rau ncuav qab zib

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab Tus Kws Qhia Ntawv tuag vim mob stroke vim tsis muaj kev kho mob rau hnub so

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Rov qab pH-Dependent Fluorescent Proteins: Ib qho cuab yeej rau kev pom lub sijhawm tiag tiag ntawm Interfacial Proton Dynamics

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm Kev Tswj Xyuas Kev Pom Zoo nyiam rau ncuav qab zib

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Lub Tsev Kawm Ntawv Qib Siab Tus Kws Qhia Ntawv tuag vim mob stroke vim tsis muaj kev kho mob rau hnub so

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ntau tshaj 100 Ntau Cov Tsiaj Tsiaj Pom Zoo Rau Glow, suav nrog miv

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments