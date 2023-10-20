Ib Ntu Lunar Eclipse yuav pom hauv Is Nrias teb thaum 28-29 Lub Kaum Hli 2023

Ib feem lunar dab noj hnub yog teem rau ntawm 28-29 Lub Kaum Hli 2023, nrog rau theem pib thaum ntxov ntawm 29th. Cov dab noj hnub no yuav pom los ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv Is Nrias teb thaum ib tag hmo. Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj IST, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 01, 05:29. Lub sijhawm ntawm cov dab noj hnub yuav yog kwv yees li 02 teev thiab 24 feeb, nrog qhov loj me me ntawm 1.

Lub hnub ci ntsa iab no yuav pom nyob hauv ntau thaj tsam thoob plaws ntiaj teb, suav nrog Western Pacific Dej hiav txwv, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, sab hnub tuaj South America, sab hnub tuaj North America, Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic, Dej Hiav Txwv Indian, thiab Dej Hiav Txwv Pacific.

Nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum nco ntsoov tias lub hli ci ntsa iab tshwm sim nyob rau lub hli puv hnub thaum lub ntiaj teb los nyob nruab nrab ntawm lub hnub thiab lub hli, thiab tag nrho peb cov khoom sib xyaw ua ke. Tag nrho lunar eclipse tshwm sim thaum tag nrho lub hli los nyob rau hauv lub umbral duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb, thaum ib feem lunar eclipse tshwm sim thaum tsuas yog ib feem ntawm lub hli los nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo.

Hauv Is Nrias teb, lub hli tom ntej eclipse tom qab qhov kev tshwm sim no yuav yog 07 Cuaj hlis 2025, uas yuav yog tag nrho lunar eclipse. Lub hli dhau los pom los ntawm Is Nrias teb tau tshwm sim thaum Lub Kaum Ib Hlis 8, 2022, thiab nws yog tag nrho cov dab noj hnub.

