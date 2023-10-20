Ib Ntu Lunar Eclipse yuav tshwm sim rau 28-29 Lub Kaum Hli, 2023

By

Ib feem lunar eclipse, tseem hu ua Chandra Grahan, tau teem sijhawm rau 28-29 Lub Kaum Hli, 2023. Lub hli yuav pib nrog lub hli nkag mus rau penumbra thaum ib tag hmo ntawm Lub Kaum Hli 28, thiab theem umbral yuav pib nyob rau hauv lub hli. thaum ntxov ntawm 29th. Qhov xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej no yuav pom los ntawm txhua qhov chaw hauv Is Nrias teb ib tag hmo.

Vim yog lub hli ci ntsa iab, Somnath Mandir thiab tag nrho cov mandirs nyob rau hauv Shri Somnath Trust yuav ncua lawv cov kev ua koob tsheej niaj hnub rau lub Kaum Hli 28 tom qab tav su aarti.

Cov dab noj hnub yuav pom nyob rau hauv ib cheeb tsam loj uas suav nrog Western Pacific Dej hiav txwv, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, sab hnub tuaj South America, sab hnub tuaj North America, Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic, Dej Hiav Txwv Indian, thiab Dej Hiav Txwv Pacific.

Lub nkoj tab tom xa khoom mus rau qhov chaw nres nkoj IST, thiab kev cia siab yuav tuaj txog muaj Lub Ob Hlis 01, 05:29. Lub sijhawm ntawm dab noj hnub yuav yog 02 teev thiab 24 feeb, nrog qhov loj me me ntawm 1.

Nws yog ib nqi sau cia hais tias tom ntej no lunar dab noj hnub pom los ntawm Is Nrias teb yuav tshwm sim rau 07 Cuaj hlis 2025 thiab yuav yog tag nrho cov lunar eclipse. Lub hli dhau los pom los ntawm Is Nrias teb tau tshwm sim rau 8 Kaum Ib Hlis 2022 thiab yog tag nrho cov dab noj hnub.

Lub hli ci ntsa iab tshwm sim nyob rau lub hli puv hnub thaum lub ntiaj teb los ntawm lub hnub thiab lub hli, thiab tag nrho peb yam khoom sib dhos. Tag nrho lunar eclipse tshwm sim thaum tag nrho lub hli nkag mus rau hauv lub umbral duab ntxoov ntxoo ntawm lub ntiaj teb, thaum ib feem lunar eclipse tshwm sim thaum tsuas yog ib feem ntawm lub hli ntog nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb tus duab ntxoov ntxoo.

Tau qhov twg los: DeshGujarat