Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Russia lub Luna-25 Lub Hom Phiaj xaus rau hauv kev sib tsoo vim qhov chaw tswj tsis ua haujlwm

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 3, 2023
Russia lub Luna-25 Lub Hom Phiaj xaus rau hauv kev sib tsoo vim qhov chaw tswj tsis ua haujlwm

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

Qhov chaw:
– [Qhov chaw 1]
– [Qhov chaw 2]

By Mampho Brescia

lwm yam Post

Science

NASA's James Webb Telescope Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

NASA's James Webb Telescope Tshawb Pom Cov Cim Tseem Ceeb ntawm Lub Neej ntawm Lub Ntiaj Teb

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj Lunar Lub Hom Phiaj Ua Ntej Ua Ntej raws li Beijing npaj rau yav tom ntej Moon Expeditions thiab Chaw Tshawb Fawb

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft rov qab cov qauv Asteroid keeb kwm rau lub ntiaj teb

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments