Lub Orionids Meteor Shower rau Peak Lub Limtiam no, Yuav Saib Li Cas

Lub Orionids meteor da dej, uas yog ib qho ntawm cov huab cua zoo nkauj tshaj plaws ntawm lub xyoo, tau teem caij mus txog rau lub asthiv no, raws li NASA. Lub da dej, tsim los ntawm cov khib nyiab los ntawm Halley lub hnub qub, yuav pom thaum sawv ntxov ntxov tom qab ib tag hmo ET thaum Lub Kaum Hli 20th.
Rau kev pom zoo, NASA qhia pom qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm lub teeb muaj kuab paug, xws li hav zoov. Txoj hauv kev zoo tshaj plaws los saib xyuas cov meteors yog pw nrog koj txhais taw taw rau sab qab teb sab hnub tuaj. Nws yuav siv sijhawm li 30 feeb rau koj ob lub qhov muag los kho qhov tsaus ntuj, yog li nws raug nquahu kom tso lub teeb nyem thiab lwm yam khoom siv nrog lub teeb ci.
Cov meteors yuav taug kev ntawm qhov kwv yees ceev ntawm 41 mais ib ob, tawm hauv qab txoj kev ci ntsa iab ntawm cov khib nyiab uas tuaj yeem pom tau ob peb feeb mus rau feeb. NASA qhia kom nrhiav kev tawg ntev ntawm lub teeb hla saum ntuj.
Cov neeg uas tsis tuaj yeem pom lub hnub qub da dej vim huab cua tsis zoo lossis lub teeb-pob zeb ntuj tuaj yeem qhib rau NASA cov kwj dej nyob ntawm Marshall Space Flight Center hauv Huntsville, Alabama, pib thaum 10 teev tsaus ntuj ET thaum Lub Kaum Hli 20th.
Qhov kev tshwm sim Orionid tsis yog ib qho meteor da dej uas tshwm sim los ntawm Halley lub comet. Eta Aquarids meteor da dej, uas peaks thaum ntxov lub Tsib Hlis txhua xyoo, kuj tshwm sim los ntawm cov khib nyiab thiab hmoov av los ntawm lub hnub qub.
Ntxiv rau Orionids, lwm cov nag meteor yuav tsum tau nce siab thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis, suav nrog Sab Qab Teb thiab Northern Taurids.
Orionids meteor da dej muaj npe tom qab lub hnub qub Orion, qhov twg cov meteors tuaj yeem pom saum ntuj. Halley lub comet, uas rov qab mus rau lub hnub ci sab hauv txhua txhua 76 xyoo, tshem cov plua plav mus rau hauv qhov chaw uas nws thiaj li dhau los ua Orionids meteor da dej.
Halley's comet, paub txog nws txoj kev sib txawv sib txawv, tau sau tseg tias yog ya, hlawv pob zeb saum ntuj nyob rau hauv Bayeux tapestry, uas qhia txog kev sib ntaus sib tua ntawm Hastings nyob rau hauv 1066. Lub comet yog ib qho ntawm cov khoom siv tsawg tshaj plaws nyob rau hauv lub hnub ci, nrog. tsuas yog nws txoj kev flaming pom.
