Lub Orionid Meteor Shower: Ib Qhov Zoo Tshaj Plaws Celestial Event

Lub Orionid meteor da dej, piav qhia los ntawm NASA yog ib qho ntawm cov da dej zoo nkauj tshaj plaws ntawm lub xyoo, tau teem caij mus txog rau hnub tom ntej. Paub txog lawv qhov ci ntsa iab thiab nrawm, cov meteors ntawm Orionids taug kev ntawm staggering 148,000 mais ib teev lossis 41 mais ib ob. Ib txhia ntawm cov meteors no tawm hauv qab lub tsheb ciav hlau ci ntsa iab ua los ntawm cov khib nyiab, ntxiv rau qhov zoo nkauj ntawm cov duab saum ntuj ceeb tsheej.
Raws li NASA, cov meteors yuav raug teeb tsa los ntawm qee lub hnub qub ci tshaj plaws nyob rau hmo ntuj, muab qhov zoo nkauj zoo nkauj rau cov neeg soj ntsuam. Da dej tau pib thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 26th thiab yuav txuas ntxiv mus txog rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis 22nd, tab sis qhov siab tshaj plaws yuav tsum yog lub Kaum Hlis 21st. Lub sijhawm no, cov neeg saib hauv lub hnub tsis muaj hnub tuaj yeem cia siab tias yuav pom nyob ib puag ncig 23 meteors ib teev.
Lub Orionid meteor da dej tshwm sim txhua xyoo thaum lub ntiaj teb hla ntawm thaj chaw uas muaj cov khib nyiab los ntawm Halley's Comet. Cov khib nyiab no, suav nrog cov hmoov av los ntawm lub hnub qub, yog lub luag haujlwm rau cov streaks ntawm lub teeb pom zoo li meteors thaum lawv tsoo nrog lub ntiaj teb huab cua.
Txhawm rau saib Orionid meteor da dej, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj los nrhiav qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm lub teeb. Nws yuav siv sijhawm li 30 feeb rau lub qhov muag kom hloov mus rau qhov tsaus ntuj, tso cai rau kev pom zoo ntawm cov meteors. Nyob rau sab qaum teb hemisphere, pw ncaj nraim ntawm koj lub nraub qaum nrog koj txhais taw tig mus rau sab qab teb sab hnub tuaj yog pom zoo, thaum nyob rau sab qab teb hemisphere, taw tes rau sab qaum teb sab hnub tuaj yog qhia.
Nrhiav lub constellation Orion, los ntawm cov meteor da dej derived nws lub npe, yuav coj cov neeg soj ntsuam mus rau lub radiant point nyob rau hauv lub ntuj. Txawm li cas los xij, kom pom qhov zoo tshaj plaws, nws yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los saib tsawg kawg 45 mus rau 90 degrees deb ntawm Orion, vim qhov no yuav ua rau cov meteors tshwm ntev dua thiab zoo dua.
Tom qab Lub Kaum Hli, cov neeg nyiam hnub qub tuaj yeem tos ntsoov rau Leonid meteor da dej thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis. Lub Leonids, tshwm sim los ntawm cov khib nyiab los ntawm lub hnub qub Tempel-Tuttle, yuav sib tshooj luv luv nrog Orionids ua ntej peak rau lub Kaum Ib Hlis 18th.
Kev zoo nkauj ntawm meteor da dej nyob hauv qhov xav tsis thoob ntawm kev pom cov khoom saum ntuj ceeb tsheej cuam tshuam nrog lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Nws ua hauj lwm ua ib qho kev ceeb toom txog qhov loj thiab zoo kawg nkaus ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb. Yog li, kos koj daim ntawv qhia hnub thiab npaj kom txaus siab los ntawm qhov zoo nkauj ntawm Orionid meteor da dej!
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
Orionid meteor da dej: Ib qho meteor da dej txhua xyoo uas tshwm sim thaum lub ntiaj teb dhau los ntawm cov khib nyiab uas tshuav los ntawm Halley's Comet.
Halley's Comet: Ib lub hnub qub nto moo uas siv sijhawm kwv yees li 76 xyoo los ncig lub hnub.
Radiant point: Lub ntsiab lus saum ntuj los ntawm cov meteors hauv lub meteor da dej tshwm tuaj.
Qhov chaw:
- NASA
- American Meteor Society