Lub Orionid Meteor Shower: Ib qho Kev Qhia Zoo Tshaj Plaws hauv Hmo Ntuj

Lub caij nplooj zeeg coj tsis tau tsuas yog txias txias xwb tab sis kuj yog lub cib fim los ua tim khawv pom qhov zoo nkauj ntawm cov foob pob hluav taws - Orionid Meteor Shower. Keeb kwm los ntawm lub npe nrov Halley's Comet, lub meteor da dej no ua rau lub ntuj tsaus ntuj txhua lub Kaum Hli, ua rau cov neeg nyiam skygazers thoob plaws sab qaum teb Hemisphere.
Txawm hais tias Halley's Comet tsuas pom pom lub ntiaj teb ib zaug txhua 76 xyoo, peb muaj cai hla nws cov hmoov av comet txhua xyoo thaum lub Cuaj Hli thiab Kaum Ib Hlis. Qhov no celestial tshwm sim ua rau lub dazzling Orionid Meteor Shower, muaj npe tom qab lub constellation Orion, uas tshwm raws li lub radiant point ntawm cov meteors.
Xyoo no, qhov kev ua si siab tshaj plaws ntawm Orionid Meteor Shower yuav tsum nyob rau lub Kaum Hli 21, muab lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los ua pov thawj cov khoom ua pa. Cov meteors no paub txog lawv qhov tshwj xeeb ceev ceev, ua rau peb cov huab cua ntawm staggering 41 mais ib ob. Qhov nrawm nrawm ntawm Orionids feem ntau ua rau muaj cov yeeb yuj streaks ntawm lub teeb hu ua "tsheb ciav hlau" uas tuaj yeem pom tau ob peb feeb lossis txawm feeb.
Sib nrug los ntawm lawv qhov nrawm, Orionids kuj tseem paub txog kev tsim cov pob hluav taws, uas yog qhov tawg ntawm lub teeb hnyav. Txawm hais tias qhov kev ua si siab tshaj plaws tshwm sim thaum Lub Kaum Hli 21, cov neeg nyiam ntuj tuaj yeem pib saib Orionids tom qab ib tag hmo thaum lub Cuaj Hlis lig, thiab cov da dej tuaj yeem pom txog thaum lub Kaum Ib Hlis.
Txawm li cas los xij, saib cov xwm txheej rau xyoo no lub ncov yuav tsis zoo rau txhua tus. Qhov chaw ntawm Texas, Sab Qab Teb Sab Hnub Tuaj, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, thiab Midwest yuav tsum muaj huab cua huab cua, cuam tshuam kev pom. Ntawm qhov tod tes, cov nyob rau sab hnub poob, sab qab teb Plains, nruab nrab-Atlantic, thiab Central thiab South Florida muaj kev kwv yees zoo dua nrog cov huab tsawg cuam tshuam qhov pom.
Thaum ze li ntawm 40% tag nrho lub hli nyob rau hmo ntuj ntawm lub ncov tuaj yeem nyiag qee qhov yeeb yam, cov hnub ua rau lub Kaum Hli 21 yog lub sijhawm zoo los pom cov hnub qub. Lub hli slim crescent thaum Lub Kaum Hli 18 thiab 19 yuav muab kev pom zoo dua.
Yog li ntawd, lob ib daim pam, nrhiav qhov chaw xis nyob hauv qab ntuj hmo ntuj, thiab npaj kom txaus siab los ntawm lub cosmic spectacle uas yog Orionid Meteor Shower. Kev ua tim khawv txog tej xwm txheej saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no yog ib qho kev ceeb toom txog qhov kev zoo nkauj loj thiab xav tsis thoob uas muaj nyob hauv peb lub ntiaj teb.
Cov Ntsiab Lus:
- Meteor Shower: Ib qho xwm txheej ntuj ceeb tsheej uas muaj ntau lub meteors (los yog cov hnub qub tua) tshwm los ntawm ib qho taw tes saum ntuj.
- Halley's Comet: Ib lub hnub qub uas muaj hnub qub uas ncig lub hnub kwv yees li ib zaug txhua 76 xyoo. Nws yog lub npe hu rau nws qhov txawv txav thiab tau pom kawg ntawm lub ntiaj teb hauv xyoo 1986.
