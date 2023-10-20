Npaj txhij rau Orionid Meteor Shower lub lis piam no

Tsis txhob hnov qab txog qhov zoo nkauj Orionid meteor da dej tshwm sim rau lub asthiv no. Tus da dej xav tias yuav nce siab thaum 8 teev tsaus ntuj ET hnub Sunday, tab sis pom cov meteors yuav tshwm sim thoob plaws lub ntuj txhua lub lis piam ntev ntawm tus nqi ntawm 10 txog 20 ib teev. Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los pom lub hnub qub yuav yog thaum sawv ntxov thaum sawv ntxov, thaum lub hnub ci ntsa iab, lossis qhov chaw uas cov meteors tshwm sim los ntawm, yog qhov siab tshaj plaws.
Yuav kom muaj lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws ntawm kev pom lub hnub qub, cov kws tshaj lij tau hais kom tawm mus sab nraud tsawg kawg 10 mus rau 20 feeb ua ntej stargazing kom cia koj ob lub qhov muag hloov mus rau lub teeb qis. Nws kuj yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los nrhiav qhov chaw nyob deb ntawm lub teeb muaj kuab paug nrog pom tseeb ntawm lub ntuj tsaus.
Lub Orionid meteor da dej yog tshwm sim los ntawm cov khib nyiab los ntawm Comet Halley, ib qho ntawm cov nto moo tshaj plaws comets. Thaum lub comet yuav tsis pom mus txog rau xyoo 2061, nws tawm ntawm cov khib nyiab uas lub ntiaj teb hla txhua xyoo, ua rau Orionids. Cov plua plav plua plav tawm ntawm lub comet mus sai sai thiab vaporize thaum lawv nkag mus rau hauv qhov chaw, tsim cov ci ntsa iab pom zoo li meteors. Orionids paub txog lawv qhov ci ntsa iab thiab nrawm nrawm.
Tom qab lub ncov Orionids, tseem muaj tsib lub meteor nag los ntes xyoo no, suav nrog Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, Leonids, Geminids, thiab Ursids. Tsis tas li ntawd, muaj peb lub hli tag nrho nyob rau xyoo 2023 - Hunter lub hli, Beaver hli, thiab Lub hli txias.
Lub asthiv no yog lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los ua tim khawv txog kev zoo nkauj ntawm lub qab ntuj khwb thiab xav tsis thoob ntawm cov kev xav saum ntuj ceeb tsheej saum toj no. Tsis txhob nco lub Orionid meteor da dej, ib qho dazzling zaub uas ua rau peb nco txog lub hauv paus pib ntawm peb lub hnub ci.
Qhov chaw:
- CNN
- EarthSky
- American Meteor Society
- NASA