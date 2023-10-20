Npaj txhij rau qhov zoo tshaj plaws Orionid Meteor Shower Hnub so no

Yog tias koj tab tom nrhiav kev ua yeeb yam celestial dazzling, tsis txhob hnov ​​​​qab saib rau lub asthiv no kom pom qhov pom ntawm Orionid meteor da dej. Tus da dej tau teem caij siab kawg thaum 8 teev tsaus ntuj ET hnub Sunday, tab sis pom cov meteors tuaj yeem pom streaks thoob plaws ntuj txhua lub lis piam ntev, nrog tus nqi ntawm 10 mus rau 20 meteors ib teev. Qhov xwm txheej astronomical no tuaj yeem pom los ntawm txhua qhov chaw ntawm lub ntiaj teb thaum hmo ntuj.

Txhawm rau kom koj muaj feem yuav pom lub hnub qub, nws raug nquahu kom tawm thaum sawv ntxov ntxov. Lub radiant, uas yog lub ntsiab lus uas cov meteors zoo li los ntawm, yuav nyob rau ntawm nws qhov siab tshaj plaws nyob ib ncig ntawm 2 teev sawv ntxov nyob rau txhua lub sijhawm. Txawm li cas los xij, Dr. Ashley King, tus kws tshawb fawb txog kev tshawb fawb txog ntiaj teb nrog Lub Tsev Keeb Kwm Keeb Kwm Ntuj hauv London, qhia tias meteors yuav pib tshwm sai li sai tau thaum tsaus ntuj.

Ib qho tseem ceeb uas yuav tau xav txog yog lub hli theem thaum lub caij no. Lub asthiv no, lub hli yuav nyob rau hauv thawj peb lub hlis twg thiab yuav teem caij ze rau ib tag hmo. Raws li American Meteor Society, lub hli lub luminosity tuaj yeem cuam tshuam me ntsis nrog kev pom meteor. Vajntxwv tawm tswv yim tos lub hli teem kom pom cov xwm txheej zoo. Txawm hais tias koj nyob hauv ib lub nroog nrog lub teeb paug, koj yuav tsum tseem tuaj yeem pom ob peb lub meteors nrog kev ua siab ntev me ntsis.

Lub Orionid meteor da dej tshwm sim txhua xyoo thaum lub ntiaj teb hla cov khib nyiab uas tau tso tseg los ntawm Halley's Comet. Raws li cov fragments nkag mus rau hauv lub ntiaj teb cua, lawv tsim dazzling streaks ntawm lub teeb nyob rau hauv lub ntuj. Cov meteor da dej no muaj npe tom qab lub hnub qub Orion, los ntawm qhov chaw meteors tshwm tuaj.

Tsis txhob plam lub sijhawm no los ua tim khawv pom qhov zoo nkauj ntawm cov foob pob hluav taws. Nrhiav qhov chaw tsaus ntuj ntawm lub nroog teeb, pw rov qab, thiab txaus siab rau cov yeeb yam mesmerizing tsim los ntawm Orionid meteor da dej.

