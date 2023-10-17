Lub Ntiaj Teb Chemical Loj: Tshawb Nrhiav Tsis Paub

Cov kws tshawb fawb kwv yees tias muaj ntau lab ntawm cov tshuaj lom neeg nyob hauv lub ntiaj teb, tsuas yog 1% ntawm lawv tau txheeb xyuas txog tam sim no. Cov tshuaj tsis tau tshawb pom no tuav lub peev xwm los daws cov teeb meem xws li kev tshem tawm cov pa hauv tsev thiab kev kho mob.
Thaum Dmitri Mendeleev tau tsim lub rooj sib tham ntawm cov ntsiab lus hauv xyoo 1869, cov kws tshawb fawb pib tshawb pom cov tshuaj uas ua rau lub ntiaj teb niaj hnub no. Thaum cov ntsiab lus tau tsim los ntawm ib hom atom, cov tshuaj lom neeg muaj ob lossis ntau dua atoms. Qee qhov sib xyaw ua ke tshwm sim, zoo li dej (ua los ntawm hydrogen thiab oxygen), thaum lwm tus yog tsim los ntawm kev sim thiab kev tsim khoom, xws li nylon.
Yuav kom nkag siab txog qhov loj ntawm lub ntiaj teb tshuaj, peb yuav tsum xav txog cov khoom siv tshuaj lom neeg uas tuaj yeem tsim tau siv 118 lub ntsiab lus. Pib nrog ob- atom tebchaw, muaj 6,903 ua ke ua ke. Peb-atom tebchaw muaj nyob ib ncig ntawm 1.6 lab, thiab raws li cov tebchaw ua complex, peb xav kom txhua tus neeg nyob rau hauv lub ntiaj teb no los tsim tag nrho cov kev sib txuas, ob peb zaug. Txawm li cas los xij, cov qauv sib xyaw thiab kev ruaj ntseg ua rau muaj qhov nyuaj thiab nyuaj ntawm lawv cov synthesis.
Cov tshuaj lom neeg loj tshaj plaws uas tsim los rau hnub tim muaj yuav luag 3 lab atoms thiab nws txoj haujlwm tseem tsis tau paub. Txawm li cas los xij, cov tshuaj zoo sib xws tau siv los tiv thaiv cov tshuaj mob qog noj ntshav hauv lub cev kom txog thaum lawv ncav cuag lawv lub hom phiaj.
Txawm hais tias muaj cov kev cai tswj hwm chemistry, lawv tuaj yeem khoov tau, tsim kom muaj peev xwm ntxiv rau cov tshuaj sib xyaw. Txawm tias muaj hwj chim loj, feem ntau unreactive, tuaj yeem tsim cov tebchaw hauv qee qhov xwm txheej. Ib puag ncig huab cua, xws li qhov chaw sib sib zog nqus, nthuav dav thaj tsam ntawm cov tebchaw ua tau. Cov pa roj carbon monoxide, uas feem ntau nyiam txuas mus rau ib mus rau plaub lwm atoms, tuaj yeem khi ib ntus rau tsib lub atoms, ib yam li lub tsheb npav nrog lub peev xwm siab tshaj plaws ntawm plaub tuaj yeem nqa cov neeg caij tsheb luv luv.
Chemists feem ntau siv lawv cov hauj lwm sim los tsim cov tebchaw uas tawm tsam cov kev cai tshuaj ib txwm muaj, qee zaum ua tiav lawv txoj haujlwm. Lawv kuj tshawb xyuas seb qee cov tebchaw tsuas tuaj yeem muaj nyob hauv qhov chaw lossis qhov chaw huab cua, xws li hydrothermal vents nyob rau hauv dej hiav txwv.
Thaum tshawb nrhiav cov tebchaw tshiab, cov kws tshawb fawb feem ntau saib txog cov tshuaj sib txuas lossis tshuaj lom neeg. Los ntawm kev hloov kho cov ntsiab lus paub lossis siv cov ntaub ntawv pib tshiab hauv cov kev xav paub, lawv tuaj yeem tshawb nrhiav "paub tsis paub." Kev tshawb nrhiav lub ntiaj teb ntuj kuj tau ua rau muaj kev tshawb pom tseem ceeb, xws li penicillin kev txheeb xyuas hauv xyoo 1928 thaum Alexander Fleming pom nws cov kab mob tua kab mob.
Kev nkag siab txog cov qauv ntawm cov tebchaw yog qhov tseem ceeb hauv kev tshawb pom lawv cov khoom thiab tshawb nrhiav cov sib txuas zoo sib xws. Kev tsim kho ntawm X-ray cov tswv yim, zoo li qhov tsim los ntawm Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, tau ua kom yooj yim los txiav txim cov qauv ntawm cov khoom sib txuas tshiab. Tam sim no, ntau dua li qhov qub, cov kws tshawb fawb muaj cov cuab yeej los mus rau qhov tsis paub qhov tob ntawm lub ntiaj teb tshuaj.
Qhov chaw:
- "Kev lees txim ntawm tus kws tshuaj: Kuv ua cov molecules uas yuav tsum tsis muaj nyob."
- Kev paub txog tus kheej thiab kev tshawb fawb.