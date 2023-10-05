Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Cov Hnub Qub Qhia Txog Tsis Muaj Kub Jupiters

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Cov Hnub Qub Qhia Txog Tsis Muaj Kub Jupiters

Researchers have discovered that hot Jupiters, gas giants that orbit their star in a matter of days, are not common around older sun-like stars. The study, which analyzed a sample of 382 sun-like stars, found that younger stars were more likely to have hot Jupiters than older stars. The researchers created a Bayesian model based on their sample and found that the occurrence rate of hot Jupiters decreases around the midlife of the star, suggesting that their orbits destabilize over time, leading them to be consumed by their star.

This finding helps explain why our solar system does not have a hot Jupiter. While hot Jupiters are common overall, they are rare around middle-aged stars like our sun. The study also highlights the uniqueness of our solar system, as sun-like stars are relatively rare in the universe, and most planets orbit red dwarf stars.

The research has shed light on the types of exoplanets found in different stellar systems. As our understanding of planetary systems expands, we may discover more star systems similar to ours, which will help us better understand the wide variety of planets that exist.

Source: Ntiaj Teb Hnub No

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ntes cov Protons hauv Txoj Cai Lij Choj Siv Ultrafast Electron Lub Koob Yees Duab

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Elon Musk Predicts Starship Launch thiab Mars tsaws hauv plaub xyoos

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

FDA qhov kev pom zoo tsis txaus ntseeg ntawm Antipsychotic Drug nce kev txhawj xeeb

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ntes cov Protons hauv Txoj Cai Lij Choj Siv Ultrafast Electron Lub Koob Yees Duab

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Elon Musk Predicts Starship Launch thiab Mars tsaws hauv plaub xyoos

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

FDA qhov kev pom zoo tsis txaus ntseeg ntawm Antipsychotic Drug nce kev txhawj xeeb

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Lub Ntiaj Teb Tshiab-Saib Satellite ntes cov duab nthuav dav ntawm qhov kub thiab txias

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments