Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 4, 2023
Athena: AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Sib ntaus sib tua Bushfires hauv NSW

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

Qhov chaw:

- Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Triceratops Skull Pom nyob rau hauv Canada Tam sim no ntawm Zaub ntawm Royal Tyrrell Tsev khaws puav pheej

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Astronomers Discover Bizarre Explosion in Universe: Mystery of the Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb ntsib "qhov teeb meem zoo" raws li cov qauv Canister muaj ntau cov khoom siv los ntawm Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Triceratops Skull Pom nyob rau hauv Canada Tam sim no ntawm Zaub ntawm Royal Tyrrell Tsev khaws puav pheej

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Discover Bizarre Explosion in Universe: Mystery of the Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cov kws tshawb fawb ntsib "qhov teeb meem zoo" raws li cov qauv Canister muaj ntau cov khoom siv los ntawm Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Tuam Tshoj npaj yuav nthuav dav chaw nres tsheb chaw ua lwm yam rau ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments