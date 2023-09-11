Newly-Discovered Green Comet Nishimura pom thawj zaug hauv 400 xyoo

Lub hnub qub ntsuab uas tau pom tshiab hu ua Nishimura, tom qab amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura uas nrhiav tau nws, tam sim no pom thawj zaug hauv ntau dua 400 xyoo. Nishimura pom lub hnub qub uas siv lub koob yees duab Canon digital thiab telephoto lens. Comets yog ib qho ntawm cov dej khov nab kuab uas nyob ntawm cov khib nyiab pov tseg thaum peb lub hnub ci tsim ua ntej. Feem ntau, comets nyob deb ntawm lub hnub thiab khov thiab pom tsis tau rau peb. Txawm li cas los xij, qee zaus, lub comet yuav ze rau lub hnub.
Raws li lub hnub tshav kub pib evaporate cov khoom khov hauv lub hnub qub, cov av thiab cov plua plav sab hauv tau tso tawm, tsim kom muaj tus Tsov tus tw ntawm lub comet uas pom los ntawm lub ntiaj teb. Nishimura qhov kev tshawb pom yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws los txiav txim siab qhov muaj ntau ntawm cov tshuab tsom iav tsis siv neeg. Amateur astronomers nyiam Nishimura feem ntau pom tias nws nyuaj rau nrhiav tau ib yam dab tsi uas tsis yog nyob rau hauv daim ntawv hnub qub.
Txhawm rau pom Nishimura comet, koj yuav tsum nyob rau sab qaum teb hemisphere thiab saib ntawm koj lub qab ntug sab hnub tuaj ua ntej hnub tuaj. Lub sijhawm zoo tshaj plaws los pom nws yog hnub Tuesday thaum sawv ntxov thaum nws nyob ze rau lub ntiaj teb. Thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 17, lub comet yuav nyob ze rau lub hnub thiab nws thiaj li pom los ntawm sab qab teb hemisphere. Nrhiav nws nyob rau hauv lub constellation ntawm Leo thiab siv binoculars los yog ib tug me me telescope rau saib zoo.
Qhov chaw: Tag nrho tej yam uas Xam, NASA, NurPhoto ntawm Getty Images