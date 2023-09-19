Lub Equinox thiab Sab Qab Teb Teeb: Lub Teeb Pom Zoo

Lub equinox, uas ntog rau lub Cuaj Hlis 23, tuaj yeem muab txoj hauv kev zoo dua li niaj zaus los ua tim khawv pom qhov txaus ntshai ntawm lub teeb sab qaum teb, tseem hu ua aurora borealis. Lub ntiaj teb magnetic teb thiab qaij ntawm lub ntiaj teb nyob rau lub sij hawm ntawd tsim cov dej num zoo rau qhov tshwm sim ntawm lub teeb pom kev zoo. Txawm hais tias tsis muaj ib qho kev lees paub tseeb ntawm kev pom lub teeb sab qaum teb, qhov equinox ua rau muaj qhov tshwm sim, tsis yog ua kom ntseeg tau.
Raws li David Moore, tus editor ntawm Astronomy Ireland magazine, qhov chaw zoo tshaj plaws hauv tebchaws Ireland kom pom lub teeb sab qaum teb yog sab qaum teb ntug dej hiav txwv ntawm Northern Ireland thiab Mayo. Cov cheeb tsam no yog qhov zoo tshaj plaws vim lawv qhov kev pom tsis pom ntawm Dej Hiav Txwv Atlantic, nrog rau cov teeb pom kev tsawg tsawg los ntawm cov nroog thiab cov nroog. Txawm li cas los xij, yog lub ntuj ntshiab, lub teeb sab qaum teb tuaj yeem pom los ntawm txhua qhov ntawm lub tebchaws.
Qhov tshwm sim ntawm lub teeb sab qaum teb pib tom qab hnub ci flares, lossis tawg ntawm lub hnub, tso tawm ntau lab tons ntawm hluav taws xob mus rau qhov chaw. Kwv yees li ob hnub tom qab cov hnub ci hluav taws xob tshwm sim, cov atomic hais tau tsoo lub ntiaj teb huab cua. Qee qhov ntawm cov khoom no ua rau hauv lub ntiaj teb cov hlau nplaum sib nqus thiab raug coj mus rau sab qaum teb thiab sab qab teb. Thaum cov khoom no sib tsoo nrog cov atoms thiab molecules nyob rau hauv cov huab cua, lawv tsim cov xim vibrant txuam nrog rau sab qaum teb teeb.
Txhawm rau kom muaj kev paub txog lub aurora, nws yog ib qho tseem ceeb kom nyob deb ntawm tib neeg tsim teeb. Nyob rau hauv ib lub zos los yog lub nroog yuav tsuas muaj ib tug saib ntawm cov zaub loj. Lub hnub dhau mus dhau ntawm kev ua haujlwm txhua 11 xyoo, thiab nws yog vim qhov siab tshaj plaws hauv 2025, ua rau ob peb xyoos tom ntej no tshwj xeeb tshaj yog pom cov teeb sab qaum teb.
Astronomy Ireland muab kev pabcuam aurora ceeb toom, tshaj tawm kev kwv yees txhua tav su txog lub ntuj huab cua rau yav hmo ntuj ua ntej, suav nrog qhov muaj peev xwm pom lub aurora. Lub teeb tuaj yeem pom ntawm ntau lub sijhawm thoob plaws hmo ntuj, qee zaum rau ob peb teev thiab qee zaum tsuas yog lub sijhawm luv.
Thaum lub ntuj ceeb tsheej tuaj yeem cuam tshuam qhov kev pom, cov khoom ntawm lub hnub tsoo lub cua zoo saum huab. Yog li ntawd, thaum muaj lub ntuj ntshiab, lub teeb sab qaum teb tuaj yeem pom nyob rau hauv tag nrho lawv lub yeeb koob.