Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New York City Sinking: NASA Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Qhia Txog Qhov Ua rau

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
New York City Sinking: NASA Txoj Kev Tshawb Fawb Qhia Txog Qhov Ua rau

A recent study conducted by NASA has unveiled a surprising fact about New York City – it is sinking. The weight of the city’s skyscrapers and concrete infrastructure is causing certain areas to sink at a rate of 1.6 millimetres per year, faster than the city as a whole. The sinking hotspots include LaGuardia Airport, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and even Coney Island.

The phenomenon can be attributed to the gradual contraction of a glacier that the city rests upon. The glacier has been melting for the past 24,000 years, causing subsidence in certain areas. For example, LaGuardia’s runways and Arthur Ashe Stadium have sunk at rates of 3.7 and 4.6 millimetres per year, respectively, due to the glacier’s contraction.

However, not all hope is lost. New York engineers have identified areas that are actually rising. East Williamsburg in Brooklyn and Woodside in Queens are experiencing uplift at rates of 1.6 millimetres and 6.9 millimetres per year, respectively. It is believed that groundwater pumping and the use of injection wells for treating polluted water may be contributing factors to the uplift in these areas, but further investigation is needed to confirm this theory.

The study was conducted by a team of NASA scientists and Rutgers University students in New Jersey. They analyzed the five boroughs of New York City – Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island – using 3D observations to measure surface motion and topography from 2016 to 2023.

In conclusion, while New York City may be sinking in certain areas, there are signs of uplift in others. The weight of the city’s infrastructure is causing subsidence, but further research is needed to fully understand the factors contributing to this phenomenon. This study provides valuable insights into the geology of our planet and sheds light on the complex interactions between human activity and natural processes.

Source: Original Article

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA nthuav dav kev ua haujlwm ntawm New Horizons Spacecraft rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments