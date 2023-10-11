Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

University of Alberta Tus kws tshawb fawb tsim txoj hauv kev tshiab los hloov CO2 thiab Glycerol rau hauv cov khoom muaj nqis ntxiv

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
University of Alberta Tus kws tshawb fawb tsim txoj hauv kev tshiab los hloov CO2 thiab Glycerol rau hauv cov khoom muaj nqis ntxiv

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Cov poj niam nyiam lub cev muaj zog hauv kev sib raug zoo luv luv, tab sis kev lom zem rau kev ua tiav ntev

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Phau Ntawv Qhia Saib Xyuas Kev Nyab Xeeb thiab Yees Duab Hnub Ci Hnub Ci Hnub Ci

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Satellites nyob rau hauv qhov chaw: Kev hem thawj rau xov tooj cua Astronomy thiab peb kev sib txuas rau Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence Siv los ntsuas qhov kev ntxhov siab nyob rau hauv Soybeans raug Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments