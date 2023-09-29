Lub neej hauv nroog

Tus qauv tshiab nthuav tawm Synchronized Cilia Movement tsav los ntawm ciam teb thaj tsam

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
A recent study conducted by scientists from MPI-DS has uncovered a common organizational pattern shared by various systems, including the crowd at a football stadium, the legs of a centipede, and the cilia in our lungs.

The coordination of cilia beating is essential for their synchronized motion. Unlike the coordinated actions of football fans or the central nervous system controlling a centipede’s legs, cilia lack a centralized control system. However, they rely on non-reciprocal interactions and the influence of border regions to achieve synchronization.

The researchers highlighted the crucial role of border regions in cilia coordination. When cilia beat together, they synchronize by beating slightly before their neighbors on one side and slightly after their neighbors on the other side, creating a wave-like pattern. This synchronization is initiated by the border regions and facilitated by the fluid surrounding the cilia.

Interestingly, cilia near each other do not exert equal force on one another. Depending on their position, a cilium can be more affected by its neighbor than vice versa. This phenomenon, especially in densely packed cilia systems, leads to a directed, non-reciprocal pattern that forms a wave.

The border regions act as pacemakers, entraining other cilia in a cascading fashion. This observation challenges previous models that assumed boundaries perturb the order.

This new model offers insights into the self-organization of living matter and highlights the importance of surface properties in understanding synchronization mechanisms. The findings bridge the gap between the microscopic and macroscopic scales, revealing striking similarities in organizational principles.

Overall, this study sheds light on the coordinated beating pattern of cilia and the role played by border regions in driving their synchronized movement.

Tau qhov twg los:
– David J. Hickey et al, Nonreciprocal interactions give rise to fast cilium synchronization in finite systems, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2307279120
– Citation: New model describes synchronized cilia movement driven by border regions (2023, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2023 from Phys.org.

