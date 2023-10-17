Cov kws tshawb fawb pom kev cog kev sib txuas lus siv cov khoom siv hluav taws xob tsis zoo

By

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau ua qhov kev nkag siab tias cov nroj tsuag sib txuas lus li cas thaum muaj kev hem thawj. Qhov tshwm sim no, hu ua kev sib txuas lus cog-rau-nroj tsuag los ntawm kev sib txuas lus tsis zoo ntawm cov organic tebchaw (VOCs), tau pom thawj zaug hauv xyoo 1983. Pab pawg ntawm cov kws tshawb fawb tau siv cov cuab yeej tshiab thiab cov tswv yim ua kom pom qhov tshwj xeeb VOCs lub luag haujlwm rau kev sib txuas lus thiab cov hlwb hauv cov nroj tsuag uas. teb rau cov teeb liab no.

Nroj tsuag tso VOCs rau hauv qhov chaw thaum lawv puas los ntawm kab lossis lwm yam kev hem thawj. Cov nroj tsuag nyob sib ze txhais cov VOCs no ua cov cim kev phom sij thiab qhib lawv cov lus teb tiv thaiv tiv thaiv kev puas tsuaj. Ntau tshaj 30 hom nroj tsuag sib txawv tau pom muaj kev sib txuas lus hauv huab cua no.

Cov kws tshawb fawb tau tsim cov khoom siv los tso VOCs tawm los ntawm cov nroj tsuag puas mus rau cov nroj tsuag uas tsis muaj kev puas tsuaj. Lawv ua ke qhov no nrog lub sijhawm tiag tiag fluorescent imaging system kom pom cov lus teb ntawm cov nroj tsuag. Cov kws tshawb fawb tau txheeb xyuas ob qhov tshwj xeeb VOCs, (Z)-3-hexenal thiab (E)-2-hexenal, uas yog lub luag haujlwm rau kev txhawb nqa cov tshuaj tiv thaiv calcium uas nyob hauv cov nroj tsuag.

Cov kev sim ntxiv tau qhia tias cov neeg zov lub hlwb, uas yog lub luag haujlwm rau kev tswj qhov qhib thiab kaw ntawm stomata (qhov hws me me ntawm cov nroj tsuag), yog thawj zaug los nthuav tawm cov lus teb rau VOCs. Cov kev tshawb pom no muab kev nkag siab txog cov txheej txheem sib txuas lus sib txuas ntawm cov nroj tsuag thiab lawv lub peev xwm los tiv thaiv lawv tus kheej los ntawm kev hem thawj.

Kev tshawb fawb, coj los ntawm xibfwb Masatsugu Toyota, yuav muab luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Communications thaum Lub Kaum Hli 17, 2023. Pab neeg vam tias qhov kev nkag siab tshiab ntawm kev sib txuas lus cog qoob loo yuav pab txhawb kev nce qib hauv kev tiv thaiv cov nroj tsuag thiab kev ua liaj ua teb.

Qhov chaw:

Nature Communications – Phau ntawv Journal

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) - Cov tshuaj lom neeg tso tawm los ntawm cov nroj tsuag teb rau kev puas tsuaj lossis kev hem thawj

Guard Cells - Cov noob taum zoo li ntawm cov nroj tsuag uas tswj kev qhib thiab kaw ntawm stomata

Phytohormones - cog cov tshuaj hormones uas tswj ntau yam txheej txheem physiological