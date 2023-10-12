Lub neej hauv nroog

Nasa's Psyche Lub Hom Phiaj: Tshawb Fawb Asteroid nrog Hlau Core

Robert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
Nasa’s Psyche mission, set to launch on Friday 13 October, aims to explore the asteroid 16 Psyche, which has a metal-rich core. The spacecraft will be lifted off by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and is expected to reach the asteroid in 2029.

Asteroid 16 Psyche, named after an ancient Greek princess, is a massive M-type asteroid that orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt. It is over 230km across and contains metals such as iron and cobalt. The mission’s goal is to determine the origin of 16 Psyche and whether it is similar to the iron core of a planet.

To reach the asteroid safely, the Psyche spacecraft will use solar-electric propulsion, which produces modest thrust but can operate continuously over long periods of time. This technology requires sufficient sunlight for the spacecraft’s solar panels to generate electrical power. Another Nasa mission, Lucy, also uses this type of propulsion.

The Psyche mission aims to accomplish two main objectives. Firstly, it seeks to investigate the process of planetary formation by studying an exposed planetary core. The spacecraft carries a range of scientific instruments, including an imager for mapping the asteroid’s surface, a gravity experiment to determine its interior structure, and a spectrometer to analyze its mineral content.

Additionally, the mission aims to ascertain whether mining the metals on 16 Psyche is feasible. Given the asteroid’s metal-rich nature, Forbes has referred to it as a “quadrillion-dollar asteroid”. Visiting the asteroid directly allows scientists to test current models of planetary formation.

If successful, the Psyche mission will provide valuable data for scientists to analyze and deepen our understanding of the formation of planets. The spacecraft will also attempt to detect any remnant magnetic field on the asteroid, which would indicate that its interior was once molten and underwent differentiation.

While the journey to this small object is challenging, the mission has the potential to yield significant scientific discoveries and potentially unlock the possibility of mining valuable metals in space.

